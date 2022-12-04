Kendall Coleman and Matt Ramos both finished second in their respective weight classes Saturday at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
The Boilermakers (3-1) as a team finished 12th with 45.5 points over the two-day tournament.
Sophomore Ramos dominated his opponents, leading him to the finals. In his finals match, he came up just short, falling 3-2. Ramos finished in second place at 125-pounds.
The Boilermakers have had a finalist in the 125-pound division in three straight tournaments, according to Purdue Athletics.
Coleman knocked off multiple ranked opponents on his way to earning a spot in the finals. In his finals match, he fell short against No. 4 Peyton Robb of Nebraska in a 7-3 decision. Coleman finished in second place at 157 pounds.
Coleman became a three-time Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational medal winner with his performance.
Parker Filius lost his first match in a 5-2 decision but bounced back to defeat Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio in a 14-6 major decision victory. Filius finished in seventh place at 141 pounds, his second podium finish in back to back years at the Las Vegas Invitational.
Purdue competed against 33 teams, including 12 of the top-25 teams in the country. The Boilermakers had 10 wrestlers compete in Las Vegas.
The Boilermakers will return to the mat on Dec. 20 for the Purdue Duals.