Purdue’s “Hoops and Headlocks,” a first-time event featuring the combination of a basketball game and a wrestling dual, will tip off this Sunday at 1 p.m.
Purdue fans will have the opportunity to watch the Boilermaker men’s basketball team (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Mackey Arena before moving next door to Holloway Gymnasium for a dual against No. 8 Wisconsin.
“We are extremely excited for this event,” wrestling head coach Tony Ersland said. “To be paired with (men’s) basketball, who is having a tremendous year with the amount of times Mackey Arena has sold out, (means) a lot of positives and good energy going into this event.”
Ersland said the idea of combining wrestling with other sports is not uncommon at Big Ten universities. Collaborations between other Big Ten wrestling programs in years past featured a wide assortment of different sports. Nebraska debuted its “Tumble and Rumble” event in 2015, combining meets between the wrestling and gymnastics teams. The idea of combining wrestling and basketball, he said, was still rare to see.
The environment of wrestling in Mackey Arena was unlike any other, senior 125-pound Devin Schroder said. Having more fans and the chance to run through the inflatable tunnel in matches against Indiana changed his perspective on what it meant to wrestle for Purdue.
The Boilermakers found themselves in a two-dual slide after facing two ranked teams in a single week, one against then-No. 1 Iowa and then-No. 25 Michigan State. They slowly rose as Purdue wrestlers escaped, trapped and pinned their way to victory, then dropped when No. 23 Michigan State hit them right back in a 19-16 Spartan win.
“Every event in the Big Ten is going to be difficult,” Ersland said. “We learned a good lesson that every point and every takedown matters.
“That was a dual that was won on criteria. It reaffirms the fact that (you) need to wrestle as tough as you can, as hard as you can and you finish a match the best way you can.”
Even as the Purdue coaches screamed orders during the dual and looked ready to pounce from their seats, Ersland sat back in his spot with a straight face and one leg crossed, looking calm and collected as he watched one of his most accomplished wrestlers, senior 125-pound Devin Schroder, take on Michigan State freshman Tristan Lujan.
Ersland’s patience and resilience wore thin as Schroder wore down Lujan enough to find a small-but-sure opportunity to pin the freshman wrestler. The seven-year head coach leapt out of his chair when Schroder finally pinned his freshman counterpart, seemingly holding himself back from sprinting onto the mat and finishing the match himself as he shouted at Schroder from the sidelines.
To Ersland, the team’s and the crowd’s energy had been building since a closely-contested match with then-No. 1 Iowa in early February to the same sort of electricity seen in other popular Purdue sports throughout the season.
“People are going to get excited when your wrestlers compete hard and with emotion,” Ersland said. “It gets not only the fans that are in the arena engaged, but it gets your teammates going when your guys battle and fight for each other.”