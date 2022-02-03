The 36th National Girls and Women in Sports Day Wednesday recognized female athletes, coaches and personnel of sports-related organizations.
From basketball star Candace “Ace” Parker leading the Chicago Sky, to its first Women’s National Basketball Association Championship, to a movement of solidarity, to end player misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League, 2021 included a multitude of examples of empowering women in the world of sports.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a law passed in 1972 prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in education and athletics. Title IX plays an integral role in providing equal opportunities for women in a male-dominated industry.
Allison Barber, president and chief operating officer for the Indiana Fever, talked about the importance of the recognition this day brings to women in sports.
“Today is a good recognition of people from many years ago establishing a day to make sure we stay cognizant and intentional about protecting and honoring the opportunity for girls to play sports,” she said.
Barber said Title IX has helped women flourish in the sports industry.
“Women are now in front office jobs, coaching jobs and assisting coaching positions,” she said. “None of this would be possible without Title IX.”
This day also recognizes the strides women have taken for better representation in the sports industry.
The Indiana Fever hosted a virtual panel discussion with three women in executive positions within their respective sports organizations, including Mel Raines, Danita Johnson and Susan Baughman. They applauded the strides women have taken in the industry in recent years and the impact of their gender on their personal journeys to where they are today.
Raines, president and chief operations officer for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, highlighted the impact of having women role models in the Pacers organization and the effect it has had on her confidence.
“Having a women’s team that shares our building is such an important part of our company,” Raines said. “Knowing that not only are women professional and elite athletes, women are now taking positions of power.”
While women have been able to make headway in equalizing opportunities in the industry, none of these women were able to reach the heights they did without having to fight through adversity. Taking on those added challenges, though, gave them the confidence to work hard and pursue their dream careers.
Johnson, president of business operations for D.C. United, discussed her experiences of how overcoming obstacles gave her the strong work ethic needed to help her to get to where she is today.
“It taught me to be a confident woman,” Johnson said. “It taught me to be a gamechanger.”
At the end of the interview and the panel discussion, both Barber and the three executives all gave advice to young women and girls who have interest in working in the sports industry but may be deterred from pursuing a career in a heavily male-dominated industry.
In the discussion, Baughman, president of the 2022 Indy College Football Playoff, gave inspirational advice to have confidence and to build strong relationships with the people around you.
“People are what carry you through all the years,” she said. “Keep an open mind and pay attention to people even if you may disagree with them.”
“It takes building growing relationships with people and valuing their differences and experiences.”
Overall, Barber and the other speakers were extremely impressed to see what women have been able to overcome and how hard work and passion have gotten many women in positions of power to where they are today.
“Good things will come your way if you work hard everyday.”