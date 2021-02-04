The 35th year of National Girls and Women in Sports Day capped off a year that featured the rise of the WNBA and the National Women’s Hockey League, Sarah Fuller becoming the starting place kicker at Vanderbilt University and Kim Ng becoming general manager of the Miami Marlins baseball team.
The Indiana Fever, the state’s WNBA team, hosted a panel discussion featuring Hoosier women who have spent years working in sports. Moderated by Taylor Tannebaum, who became the first female sports anchor for the Indianapolis TV station WTHR in 2019, the panel included head coach for the Fever Marianne Stanley, associate vice president of digital marketing Dianna Boyce and marketing director Shayna Sangster.
“It’s a two-fer type of day for me to think about both sides. The girls playing sports and the women working in sports,” said Allison Barber, President of the Indiana Fever. “(That was) a great opportunity for folks to listen in, ask questions and learn more about the careers that are available to people in sports.”
The women shared their own connections to sports, including what inspired them to continue their careers in sports and what they wish others had said to inspire them.
Sangster grew up as a gymnast and looked up to Dominique Dawes, a member of the U.S. gymnastics team for 10 years, because she could relate to Dawes. Both were Black athletes in a predominantly white sport.
“I was inspired by seeing those athletes,” Sangster said. “Just seeing someone that looked like me made me feel like I could achieve.”
At Purdue, the athletic department’s social media featured female athletes, coaches and front-office workers from around Purdue Athletics.
Sharon Versyp, the women’s basketball head coach, emphasized “just how imperative it is to have mentors and role models, and having young women and young girls look up to people in their life that look like them.”
Boyce said the No. 1 piece of advice she has for young women interested in sports careers is to look for places to volunteer.
Indiana is a hub for college basketball, and the next few months will see many championships played in this state. Each one of those games needs volunteers to happen, she said.
“The Indiana Sports Corporation has a great opportunity to sign up and register. You can get in the weave and figure out, from an operational standpoint, how you can be a part of that team to make that event happen,” Boyce said.
Sports is still a male-dominated industry. The panelists said that once they gained access to the industry, they realized they were just as knowledgeable as men.
Naima Stevenson, who will soon move to a position at a major athletic-apparel company, recalled her early days as a legal associate when she was the only woman in a client meeting for which everyone else seemed underprepared.
“I remember thinking to myself that half of the stuff that they were saying was not accurate, so it never occurred to me after that moment that I was not capable of doing just about anything,” Stevenson said.
The panelists shared methods for supporting and promoting women’s sports. Fans should share game times on social media and promote the WNBA to build hype, they said.
The Fever will be allowing fans in the stadium this season. The women urged people to support female athletes by purchasing tickets to games.
“Download the Fever app, download the Pacers app,” Boyce said, “tell somebody who will tell somebody or bring somebody who will take somebody the next time there is an opportunity.”