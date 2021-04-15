On July 26, 2019, head coach Mallori Walker made a note in her phone that the group of dancers she had would win a national competition in the 2019-20 season.
The next time the Purdue Dance Team was able to compete, that prediction came true.
“Watching back the videos we had put together, I was very confident we were going to do well,” Capt. Lauren Hudson said. “I was not expecting a win.”
The dance team took first in the Division 1A pom category during the College Classic National Invitational to secure the team’s first ever national championship over the weekend. The jazz team took second in its D1A competition, only .2 points behind Baylor.
“It’s a matter of one section having the slightest timing error,” Walker said.
Walker described pom as a style of dance that focuses on athleticism, visuals, and features tricks and jumps. The style gets its name from the poms the dancers hold while performing.
The team had only been competing in the pom category for a few years before winning this championship. However, the team has been competing in jazz for about 10 years.
“Jazz is a little bit more broad, but it is more movement-based, which follows the mood and the intensity or the flow of the music,” Walker said.
The two styles utilize similar pieces of technique and both have to match their music, but pom focuses more on sharpness, whereas jazz allows movements to flow together to tell a story or convey an emotion.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, the team was unable to travel to nationals. They instead submitted a video performance for each category to be judged alongside the performances of teams that were able to travel for competition. This gave the team the opportunity to craft the best performance possible.
“It was more stressful to get it perfect because you did know it was a video so you knew that you could do it as many times as you needed to,” Hudson said.
The team submitted its videos March 29, and the actual competition took place Saturday and Sunday.
The team changed from competing with the National Dance Alliance to the Dance Team Union before the 2020 competition season. The DTU tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 regulations, making 2021 the first time Purdue competed with the DTU.
“It’s just something I will never forget. It still doesn’t feel real,” Hudson said.
Walker said she knew all the way back in 2019 that with the right choreography, work ethic and leadership, the dance team could bring home a national title.
“I knew that we could do it,” Walker said, “and I’m so thankful that we did.”