Purdue soccer coach Drew Roff has announced that Zoie Allen has transferred to the program and will join the Boilermakers for the 2022 season.
A forward from Smithfield, Rhode Island, Allen is a transfer from Boston College.
She will be eligible to play immediately in the fall and is a junior with three years of eligibility remaining, according to a news release.
"Zoie is a great fit for our program, and I am really looking forward to her joining us in the fall," Roff said in the release. "She is a very technical and dynamic attacking player with experience playing at a high level. Her ability to thrive in 1v1 situations, and her creativity in the final third, will add another dimension to our team's attacking play."
"I chose Purdue because of the amazing academic and athletic opportunities that it has to offer," Allen said in the release. "I feel that the coaching staff can help me grow as a player and person, and I am super excited to be a part of the program."
In two seasons at Boston College, Allen played in 22 games with six starts. She had one assist, seven shots and two shots on goal in 750 minutes.
During her sophomore season in 2021, Allen played in eight matches for the Eagles and had one shot in 126 minutes. She registered a season-high 30 minutes and had one shot at Kennesaw State on Sept. 5.
As a freshman in 2020-21, Allen played in all 14 games and made six starts. She recorded one assist, six shots and two shots on goal in 624 minutes. Allen's first collegiate assist was the game winner in overtime against Northeastern on April 1.
She had a career-best three shots and two shots on goal in 53 minutes at Syracuse on Oct. 22. Allen's first collegiate start came vs. Duke on October 15, and she logged a career-high 76 minutes in BC's next match against North Carolina on Oct. 18.
Allen concluded her prep career ranked No. 6 in the Northeast region and No. 147 overall by Top Drawer Soccer. She played club soccer for New England Futbol Club and coaches Matt Jones and Nick Burke. Allen helped her team to NPL national titles in 2015 and 2016 and the ECNL quarterfinal in 2017. Her squad also was a U.S. Soccer Development Academy semifinalist in 2018.
At LaSalle Academy, Allen earned First Team All-State accolades and All-Division I honors in each of her two seasons on the varsity team, and she helped guide LaSalle to state runner-up appearances both years.
Allen is undecided on her major at Purdue but is interested in pursuing a degree in finance. She was a four-year honor roll student at LaSalle Academy.
Allen's parents are Karen and Tim, and she has two brothers, Matthew and Tim. Her mother, Karen, played volleyball at Providence, and her father, Tim, played hockey and baseball at Providence. Additionally, Allen's brother Matthew plays hockey at Union College, and her brother Tim played hockey and baseball at Skidmore College.
Allen will be one of 11 newcomers on the 2022 Boilermakers squad, as she joins a 10-player signing class that is the 19th-ranked signing class in the country. Allen and the incoming recruiting class will be joined by 22 returning players.