After going into the locker rooms up just 4 points, the Boilermakers held Indiana State to just 7 points in the third quarter to build an insurmountable 18-point lead.
Purdue women’s basketball (4-0) finished the Sunday afternoon game in Mackey Arena with a 77-54 victory over the Sycamores (2-1).
“We knew that we weren't just 4 points better than this team,” fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin said. “We knew that we needed to show them who we were and play together as a team.”
Senior guard Jeanae Terry didn’t score, but she did tally 12 assists and six rebounds, and Gearlds credited her with helping turn around the game.
“I thought she struggled in the first quarter and I told her that,” Gealrds said. “I thought her body language was not very good and I told her that. (I) challenged her in the second quarter the way she responded.
“When you’re the point guard, all eyes are on you. Everybody will go to her demeanor. That's part of her maturity and growth, and who she was in the second, third and fourth quarter really was the difference in the ballgame.”
Hardin scored 12 points in the first half to help keep the Boilers ahead of the Sycamores. Hardin finished the game with 16 points and hit three of her five shots from behind the arc.
“It's always nice to see shots go in, especially when I know the work I've put in and how good I am,” Hardin said. “It's nice to see it translate and, not that I think anyone on the team didn't think I was a good shooter, but it's nice that I could help them out in that way because first and foremost that's why I'm here.”
Terry credited Hardin with also doing the work that doesn’t show on the box score.
“We need a lot from her,” Terry said about Hardin. “She shoots the ball incredibly well. She does a lot of stuff that doesn't show us on the stat sheet so we need it all from her. That's a big ask, but (she’s) a strong, intellectual person, so she can handle anything that we throw at her no matter what.”
One difference between the two halves was the return of fifth-year guard Lasha Petree, who played just five minutes in the first after landing in foul trouble.
Petree scored 13 points in the second half, making two of her four 3-pointers and five of her eight shots.
“I thought we missed Lasha in the first half,” Gearlds said. “(Indiana State’s) pressure on the perimeter (had us) playing off our heels, and we didn’t really have anybody who could get to the paint who could score and that's what she does.”
Sophomore guard Jayla Smith made an impact off the bench in the second half, scoring 9 points in the second half and making all four of her shots.
The next time Boilers return to the hardwood will be in Cancún, Mexico, where they will face Harvard, Florida State and Oklahoma State on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively. The games will all tip off at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FloHoops.