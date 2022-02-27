Despite a strong third-quarter surge, the Purdue women’s basketball team (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten) could not finish the game off with a win, losing 63-62 against Wisconsin (8-20, 5-13 Big Ten) in their final game of the year in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers struggled offensively throughout the first half shooting 32% from the field. Everything soon changed after a 14-2 run, it seemed as if they couldn’t miss. Junior guard Abbey Ellis hit an and-one layup to get the crazed crowd off their feet. Senior guard Cassidy Hardin splashed two consecutive threes and sophomore guard Madison Layden followed suit with her own.
Hardin shot 50% from behind the arc, the second time in her last 18 games she had done such, and her strong second half is what helped the Boilers make this a tight game after being down 14 points at one point.
Their momentum carried over into the fourth quarter as Hardin hit another shot behind the arc along with senior guard Brooke Moore hitting two high contested corner threes. In the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Badgers’ attempt to take the game back as they carved up Purdue’s defense with cuts and drives to the basket.
Wisconsin’s Halle Douglas glided to the basket for the game-winning layup with just over six seconds to go. Junior guard Jeanae Terry’s attempt at her third game-winner of the season was blocked.
While Terry struggled to score the ball, she corralled seven huge rebounds, including four offensive ones. Down the stretch, it led to key free throw opportunities for the Boilers.
The Boilermakers ended the game with three double-digit scorers: Hardin (14), Ellis (14), and junior forward Rickie Woltman (10).
Woltman played a big role in the first half to help her team whether the first-half storm. Woltman ended the second quarter scoring the Boilermakers' last 6 points.
The game also marked senior day for all the seniors on the team. It warranted a new starting lineup consisting of senior guards Rokia Doumbia, Ajah Stallings and Moore alongside senior forward Nyagoa Gony. Terry was the only non-senior starter for the team.
After the game, the team held a ceremony to celebrate their senior starter’s final game in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers next competition will be at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Their opponent has not been determined yet.