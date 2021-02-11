An uphill battle full against No. 12 Michigan proved to be too much for Purdue as the Wolverines claimed victory 62-49 in Mackey Arena.
Purdue (6-10, 3-9) ran into inconsistencies on both sides of the floor in the first half and was unable to stop the Wolverines (11-1, 6-1) from scoring while also failing to hit shots.
The Boilers started both halves of the game without scoring a single shot for more than five minutes.
It's Naz and Leigha's world, and we're livin' in it. 🌎@nazhillmon and @leigha32brown combine for 41 as @umichwbball cruises to a road win over Purdue. pic.twitter.com/ziTNLFkNqR— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 12, 2021
Purdue managed to overcome a 39% shooting average in the second half after finding their rhythm and learning how to cut past a tight Michigan defense, ending the game with a 46.2% average.
The Boilermakers seemed to find their footing on the defensive side of the ball as well, limiting the Wolverines' field-goal percentage to just 38.9% shooting in the second half.
Purdue managed to counter a 10-0 run with a double-digit run of its own, starting a trend of streaky scoring that ended with the Wolverines on top.
One run started when junior guard Kayana Traylor and freshman guard Madison Layden hit back-to-back 3s.
"We just tried to get our team back as much as we can," Traylor said.
Both teams gave up more than 20 turnovers, leading to a breakdown in offensive consistency despite the many scoring streaks.
Michigan continued to find ways to capitalize off turnovers though, and scored 24 points off turnovers to Purdue's 11.
The Boilermakers struggles on the glass continued as Michigan pulled down 39 boards to Purdue's 18, a significant 21-rebound difference.
Michigan junior forward Naz Hillmon kept the Wolverines competitive on the offensive glass, with six of her 10 rebounds being offensive boards. Purdue junior guard Rokia Doumbia led the Boilermakers with six rebounds total.
Traylor led the Boilers with 15 points, scoring two of her five 3-point attempts on 46% shooting while Layden hit three 3-pointers en route to 13 points.
"Seeing my shot go through the hole, it definitely builds my confidence throughout the game," Layden said.
The Boilers hope to recover from a four game slide on Feb. 14th against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights at 2 p.m. in Mackey Arena.
Game Notes:
- Purdue only had 16 free throws compared to Michigan's 23.
- Purdue shot 7/16 while Michigan 18/23.
- Michigan also had 15 offensive rebounds, 3 less than Purdue's total rebounds.
- Purdue only had 1 offensive rebound.
• Purdue leads the all-time series against Michigan 53-22 with a 25-9 mark at Mackey Arena.
• Traylor topped double figures for the 12th time this season.
• Purdue was outrebounded by 21, falling on the wrong side of the rebounding battle by at least 20 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
• The Boilermakers totaled 12 steals, two shy of their season high.
• Michigan converted 15 offensive boards into 17 second chance points.• Purdue managed just one offensive rebound, the fewest since the stat was kept starting in 1985-86.
• After only going to the line once against Illinois, Purdue had 16 free throw attempts.
UP NEXT
Purdue will welcome Rutgers to Mackey Arena on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip on Big ten Network+
Halftime Notes:
Throughout the first half, the Boilermakers shot 39% from the field, which included opening the game with a 5:30 scoring drought.
Mid-second quarter Purdue started to find its stroke, hitting back-to-back 3s. At one point, it went 5-for-7 on shots and ended the quarter hitting its last 4 of 5.
Unfortunately for Purdue, Michigan also started hitting shots around the same stretch, ending the half shooting 60%. On top of that, the Wolverines (10-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
Each team struggled with turnovers. Even though the Wolverines had two more turnovers, they managed 5 more points off turnovers, close to the current point differential. Michigan also had more rebounds, 16 to the Boiler's seven.