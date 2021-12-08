Live by the 3, die by the 3.
Tonight, the Purdue women’s basketball team managed to do both.
The Boilermakers (6-4, 0-2 Big Ten) shot above their 32% season average from behind the arc at 36% against No. 8 Maryland. The Terrapins (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) took a 86-71 victory in the XFINITY Center off the back of a 50-19 second-half blowout that featured the increased role of rotational players for the Boilermakers on the court.
.@PurdueWBB let it rain from three in the first half. 🔥 The Boilermakers shot 63% and 8/13 from behind the arc. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/TGmbXer95o— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 9, 2021
Purdue kept it close throughout the first half with rhythmic 3-point shots from its sharp-shooting guards. Maryland slowly started to pull away come the second half, finding ways to hit shots from all over the court while Purdue fell out of rhythm. The increased intensity from the top-ranked Terrapins resulted in multiple 7-0 scoring runs, enough to put the Boilermakers just out of reach of one final run.
Sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle and sophomore guard Madison Layden did not play with injuries against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, leading to head coach Katie Gearlds starting a small ball lineup consisting of four guards and a forward.
Senior forward Rickie Woltman got the start at center to account for the loss of Kyle, while guard Abbey Ellis was shifted to the power forward spot to make room for freshman guard Jayla Smith. Smith and Woltman earned their first career starts in place of the sophomore standouts.
Ellis, Smith and Woltman tried all they could to flash highlight plays and have statement games in front of their first-year head coach, to no avail. Smith hit the first 3-pointer of her career, but it would be senior guard Brooke Moore who would steal the spotlight coming off the bench.
Her first-half hot hand led the team with 17 points and five made 3-pointers. It was almost half of the Boilermaker’s first-half points. She cooled down in the second half, only hitting one more 3, ending the game 6-10 from distance with 22 total points. That led the team.
Her fellow teammate, senior guard Rokia Doumbia, shot a perfect 4/4 from the field for ten points off the bench.
While Moore thrived from behind the arc, senior guard Cassidy Hardin was left searching for her usual consistency after losing her rhythm against the Buckeyes. After one of her worst career shooting performances in Mackey Arena, shooting 11% from 3-point range, she followed it up by shooting 3-13 from deep. She also made two layups and free throws, bringing her total points on the day to 15.
Cass cuts it to 12. Our 11th triple of the night. pic.twitter.com/RwrpmlY4kk— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) December 9, 2021
Kyle’s absence was felt throughout the match as well. Standing at 6-foot-6, her ability to grab rebounds and defend the paint was missed on the battle of the boards as the Terrapins outrebounded the Boilermakers by 11 rebounds.
Maryland’s starting bigs grabbed five offensive rebounds apiece, adding 10 of its 22 total offensive boards. Fifteen of those rebounds came in the first half, as the Terrapins seemed to find every shot that clanked off the rim while adding fuel to their offensive fire.
On top of that, Purdue lost the turnover battle 23-13 as the team’s playmakers missed their usually open assignments.
A lot of fight from the squad tonight. Hear from @katiegearlds4 👇 pic.twitter.com/DoptqpMNmd— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) December 9, 2021
A strong start for the Boilermakers resulted in a weak finish. Now that their two-game stretch against ranked conference opponents is over, they return home to face Denver.
They face the Pioneers Sunday at 2 p.m. in Mackey Arena. The game will be streamed on BTN+.