Make that five straight losses for the Purdue women’s basketball team.
The Boilermakers (6-12, 3-11 Big Ten) trailed behind Rutgers by 3 points at the half, but a strong second half from the Scarlet Knights (9-3, 5-3) turned the game into a 75-57 loss.
When the Knights weren’t putting on a show in the paint, they were doing it from the sideline. The Knights’ non-stop aggression, physicality and a roaring bench on the sideline that drowned out the fake fan noise shook up the Boilers in a pull-away win.
The first half was a slug match between the two teams. The Boilers saw more time trailing than leading, but were never more than 3 points away. The half ended with the Knights leading 34-31.
Three-point shots from freshman guard Madison Layden and junior guard Brooke Moore and aggression in the paint by senior center Fatou Diagne was enough to keep the Boilers at pace with the Knights in the first half.
Purdue had trouble finding that same rhythm after coming out of the locker room, missing two shots and turning the ball over twice. This gave Rutgers the room to pull away and go on a 13-0 run to open the third quarter.
Rutgers guards Arella Guirantes and Diamond Johnson put on a show that was hard to stop. By the end of the game, the two put together 49 of the team’s 75 points.
“We obviously know Guirantes is one of the best in the league,” head coach Sharon Versyp said after the game. “We tried three or four different defenses to try to control them, but it didn’t matter if we had someone right in her face, she’d knock down a 3 and a pull-up.”
While the Boilers’ accuracy wasn’t in question, they didn’t get enough shots to keep up with the Knights.
Purdue shot 45% — making 21 out of 47 shots compared to Rutger’s 28-for-54.
The Boilers continued their difficulties with rebounding and turnovers, as they only came away with 11 rebounds in the second half and 13 turnovers — compared to only four in the first half.
“When we did get a defensive board, we weren’t able to then get down the floor because that ended up being a turnover or knocked out of somebody’s hand,” Versyp said. “So that stretch there kind of got us out of our rhythm.”
Fouling was another facet of Purdue’s second-half tumble. Layden racked up four personal fouls, and the Boilers allowed Rutgers to take an extra 7 points from the free-throw line in the last 20 minutes.
All in all, Versyp said she was happy with the team’s performance on the offensive side of the ball, but that’s not enough at the end of the day.
“I’m pleased with some of the progress (of the young players), but I’m disappointed we’re not winning.”