INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion for the second year in a row during the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
No. 9 seed Purdue (16-14) fell in a back-and-forth game to No. 8 seed Michigan State, 73-69, Thursday afternoon in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Purdue has not won a Big Ten tournament game since the 2019-20 season.
The Boilers’ defense was not enough to stop Michigan State’s (15-14) graduate student forward Alisia Smith and senior guard Nia Clouden, who led the Spartans with 15 and 23 points respectively. Clouden has been a top scorer all season, sporting Big Ten season records for most points scored in a game with 50 points against Florida Gulf Coast in late December and the highest free throw percentage with 88.8%.
Three Boilermakers finished with double-digit points, including junior guards Jeanae Terry and Abbey Ellis with 14 and 17 points and sophomore guard Madison Layden with 17 points who only missed one shot the entire first half and played the entire game.
Even as they were listed as the “away” team on statbroadcast, an in-game stats site for collegiate teams around the country, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis still felt like a second home for the Boilermakers. Between the combined person power of Tarkington Hall’s “Tark Sharks,” the Gold and Black Sound band, the cheerleading squad, Purdue Pete, fans sporting the black and gold and even supportive IU fans that dotted the stadium, it felt just like Mackey Arena.
Purdue couldn’t seem to find or keep a comfortable lead, even with the supportive crowd, as cross-court passes were sent right into the arms of opposing defenders. The Boilermakers gained 13 turnovers in the first half alone, trying to push the pace and move the offense at lightning speed to keep the ball out of Michigan State’s hands.
Former Purdue forward Tamara Farquhar, a four-year contributor for the Boilermakers with over 80 starts, provided the Spartans with the opposing force needed to lock down junior forward Rickie Woltman and freshman guard Ava Learn in the paint who finished with 7 and 3 points respectively and only two rebounds between them.
Learn and senior guard Cassidy Hardin both fouled out within the last minute, pushing the foul count into bonus as it got down to the wire.
Just as she had against seemingly every Big Ten opponent, head coach Katie Gearlds could barely contain her dueling frustration and excitement as the Boilermakers created scoring runs and gave them right back to the Spartans. She bounded out onto the court following a crucial 3-pointer from Terry to bring the Boilermakers within 2 points of the Spartans. Gearlds almost sprinted to half-court, flailing her arms and jumping in the air before calmly taking her seat as she drew up plays during the break.
Gearlds clapped and sang along to “Hail Purdue” with the band after the game, showing her support and thanking its members before returning to the locker room.
Gearlds said wanted to change the expectations set upon Purdue since she was first named head coach in late September in a postgame press conference.
“Other teams would show up last year and knew they were going to win,” she said. “When I took over we all became believers within our program.”
The Boilermakers finished this season with 16 wins, nine more wins than during the 2020-21 season. The biggest change from the two seasons, Gearlds said, was the change in the team’s culture and overall expectations. The team started expecting themselves to win once they hit midseason, she said, surpassing the expectations set upon them from as late as the beginning of the season.
While she said she still has much to learn, Gearlds knows that she will be the difference in this program.
“I’ve got a lot to learn to be in that chair,” she said. “But I know without a doubt in my mind.
“I was born to be the Purdue women’s basketball coach.”