After a huge win against then-No. 17 Florida State in the St. Petersburg Showcase, another tough Atlantic Coast Conference opponent is up next on the schedule for Purdue.
The women’s basketball team (5-2) will host Georgia Tech (5-1) in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game tonight in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers seek to build off of their huge win and take revenge against the Yellow Jackets, who won in their last matchup with Purdue 68-55 in 2017 in Atlanta.
Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds emphasized the team has a lot of confidence after snapping a 19-game losing streak to ranked opponents. She said they intend to play hard against a tough Georgia Tech team.
“We’re going to have to make sure we’re throwing different things at them because they are well coached,” Gearlds said.
Senior guard Cassidy Hardin said the team’s goal was to control the ball on both sides of the court.
“Our main focus is always owning the boards, not letting the other team get offensive rebounds and not turning the ball over,” Hardin said.
One major highlight of the women’s basketball team this year has been the improving talent of the young players on the team, including sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle and sophomore guard Madison Layden, who have each contributed heavily to the team’s scoring, shooting and rebounding.
Hardin emphasized how tightly-knit the team is; she and the other older players encourage the younger players to challenge themselves and improve.
“Their success means our team’s success,” Hardin said. “That’s all that I want.
“Just doing my best to help them in whatever way they need has been something I have really focused on this year as a captain."
Gearlds has been extremely proud of her group so far. She said she loves the relationships she has already built with the younger and older players on the team as it works through its lack of experience.
“Both our younger players and older players are just not as experienced,” Gearlds said. “We’ve got a lot of youth and inexperience out there, but they’re doing a good job of adjusting to me, the new system and the new style.”
While the big win against Florida State last weekend was huge for the program, Gearlds intends to shock the world this year and continue to beat out upcoming tough opponents.
“We’re on a mission to prove a lot of people wrong about who we are,” Gearlds said.
Purdue’s game against Georgia Tech will tip off at 7 p.m. tonight in Mackey Arena. The game will air on BTN.