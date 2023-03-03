Just when it looked like the Boilers had a chance to pull the upset, the real Caitlin Clark showed up.
Purdue (19-10, 9-9 Big Ten) lost to Iowa (24-6, 16-3 Big Ten) 69-58 in a game that the Boilers contested for the vast majority of their 40 minutes on the court.
Clark, Iowa’s junior guard, scored 7 in the first half but put her team on her back with 15 in the second period on 5-9 shooting.
Ultimately, the game was decided by the teams’ three-point fortunes going in opposite directions when it mattered most.
The Boilers got away from what had worked for them in the first half, attempting several ill-advised threes in the fourth quarter as Iowa heated up. Excluding two threes the Boilers made when the game was already out of hand late, their 2-8 line from beyond the arc paled in comparison to the Hawkeyes’ 3-4 performance.
In the first half, the Boilers struggled to open up space for quality looks from deep, but found a way to throw penetrating passes through the teeth of the Iowa defense for layups. Purdue had a 6 point advantage in points in the paint in the first half.
Starting guards Abby Ellis and Jeanae Terry combined for zero points in the first, and the Boilers did not make a three until the 4:11 mark of the second quarter, when Caitlyn Harper drained one from several feet beyond the arc.
Poor shooting from Iowa allowed the momentum to stay neutral until the Hawkeyes improved their form towards the end of the first half. Iowa made two threes in a five possession span to bring the lead to 11 and force Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds to call a timeout.
The Boilermakers came back from the deficit and pulled within 4 points at the end of the first half.
Purdue found its way from deep early in the third quarter, when it made three threes in less than two minutes.
An Ellis 3-pointer quenched the Boiler’s frontcourt scoring drought and ended the Hawkeyes’ 22:30 long hold on the game by tying it 31-31. Two possessions later fifth year guard Cassidy Hardin gave the Boilers their first lead of the game with a three of her own.
By the end of a frenzied third-quarter, it was a five-point game with the Hawkeyes in front.
The first scoring of the fourth quarter came in demoralizing fashion for the Boilers, when a hesitation move by Jayla Smith got her free for a clean layup attempt. After it rolled off the front end of the rim, her defensive assignment was able to streak down court for a transition three-pointer, taking the Iowa lead to eight when it was a different rotation of the ball away from going down to three.
From then on, Iowa was able to hit shots from deep and contain the Boilers on the other end, staying solid and forcing Purdue to attempt difficult shots, several of which came from three point range.
As a result of the win, Iowa will move on to the semi-finals.