The Purdue women's basketball team won its battle in a game at Wisconsin Thursday night, 62-59.
It was a 3-pointer by senior guard Dominique Oden with 11.8 seconds left that broke a 59-59 tie. Then Wisconsin (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) had a chance to tie, but a 3-pointer by Kendra Van Leeuwen failed and Purdue (16-10, 7-7) escaped with the victory.
Purdue was able to build a 27-26 halftime lead after a back-and-forth first half.
Wisconsin managed a small lead in the beginning of the third quarter, but it was short-lived as Purdue came back to regain the lead.
The lead changed hands eight times during the game and it was tied 12 times. Purdue held the lead for more than 25 of the 40-minute game. Wisconsin only led for 2 and 1/2 minutes and the rest of the time it was tied.
The Badgers had a field goal percentage of 39%. Many of their points came from 3-pointers on 6 of 15 from long distance. Meanwhile, the Boilers did not sink a 3-point shot until there were less than two minutes left in the first half. The shot came from junior guard Lyndsey Whilby. The Boilers ended the game 4 of 20 from 3-point distance.
Both teams scored 30 points in the paint and Wisconsin held a 13-6 advantage on second chance points. It was the bench that made the difference as Purdue won that battle, 30-12.
Ae'Rianna Harris was the main culprit for Purdue off the bench. She scored a team-best 23 points on 10 of 16 from the field and 3 of 5 from the line. She did not attempt a 3-point shot. Whilby scored the other 7 from the bench for the visitors.
Joining Harris in double-digit scoring for Purdue was Oden with 13 points. Her only 3-point shot out of 3 attempts was the game-winner.
Wisconsin had two players in double figures – Imani Lewis (14 points) and Abby Laszewski (11).
Purdue had a 4-rebound edge, 40-36, led by Harris' 12 boards.
The Boilermakers will continue their time on the road when they take on Illinois (11-13, 2-11) at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
QUOTABLES
Head coach Sharon Versyp after the game…
I'm incredibly proud of this team. We constant stood up to any run they made and found a way to win. Without Karissa tonight, we needed several players to step up, and we got just that out of Kayana, Cass and Fatou. As big as Nique's shot was, I was even more thrilled by the defense on that last possession.
On the play of the seniors…
I can't say enough about those two. Dominique and Ae'Rianna have been huge for us throughout their career. We needed a special performance from them to get the win on the road. They're finding another level as their final regular season comes to a close.
Dominique Oden on when the ball left her hands…
I knew it was good the second I released it. It felt good. It felt really good. I was excited to win this one on the road.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series against Wisconsin 53-20.
• The Boilermakers have won five of the last six against the Badgers
• The Boilermakers opened with a lineup of Diagne, Kayana Traylor, Cassidy Hardin, Jenelle Grant and Oden for the first time this season. It was the seventh different starting lineup this season.
• Hardin connected on a pair of triples and hauled down five rebounds.
• Purdue's last "last-second winner" was a triple from Karissa McLaughlin against Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019.
• Harris is averaging 24 points and 10.5 rebounds off the bench this season.
• The Boilermakers matched their season-low with 10 turnovers.
• The game featured eight lead changes and 12 ties, both season highs.
• The Boilermakers were without Karissa McLaughlin for the first time this season due to injury.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.