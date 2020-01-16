Purdue had four players score in double figures to overwhelm visiting Illinois in women's basketball Thursday night, 81-67.
The Boilermakers (12-6, 3-3) built a 5-point first quarter lead over the Illini (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten). At 1:04 in the the second quarter, however, Illinois closed the margin to two, 21-19. By the half, the Boilers had built the margin to nine, 37-26.
Purdue blowing out to a good lead and Illinois battling back, but never getting over the hump. Illinois led only 42 seconds of the game, early in the game. The Boilers largest lead was 20 with 5:31 to go in the third quarter.
Both teams played a tough defensive game in the second half, as neither team could manage 50 percent field-goal shooting for the game. Purdue ended up shooting 48 percent on 31 of 55 from the field – including 5 of 15 from 3-point distance. Illinois shot 40 percent on 27 of 68 with 7 of 25 from long range.
The Boilers were led by Karissa McLaughlin with 23 points. She was 8 of 15 from the field – including 2 of 6 from 3-point range – to go with 5 of 6 from the line. Joining her in double-digit scoring were Kayana Traylor (15 points), Ae'Rianna Harris (13), Dominique Oden (12) and Janelle Grant (11). Harris had a double-double as she had 10 rebounds, too.
Illinois was led by Brandi Beasley with 18 points. Kennedi Myles and Jeanae Terry each had 10 points, too.
Purdue finished with 49 rebounds with 36 coming from the defensive end. Illinois had 31 boards. Purdue also dominated in the paint – 46 to 32 – on second chance points – 13 to 6 – in fast-break points – 20 to 13 – and in bench points – 22 to 7.
The Boilermakers will return to action at 2 p.m., Sunday when they host Minnesota.