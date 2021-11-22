The energy in Mackey Arena stayed strong Monday night, even as the surrounding campus prepared for Thanksgiving break and Purdue women’s basketball prepared for their matchup against Marshall.
Hoping to recover from their loss against Dayton over the weekend, head coach Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers (3-1) took the court against the Thundering Herd (3-0) for the first time in program history.
The ever-rotating Boilermaker bench saw success in the first half, with the score sitting at 32-26 at the half. The team jumped out to an early lead that it never surrendered throughout the first two quarters.
Sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle leads the Boilermakers with 8 points, followed by senior guard Cassidy Hardin and junior guard Abbey Ellis with 6 apiece.
After the poor rebounding game against Dayton, the 5-foot-11 junior guard Jeanae Terry clutched two offensive rebounds in the first two minutes of play and currently leads the team with five total rebounds at half.
While Marshall leads the Boilers with a field goal shooting percentage of 37%, its aim fell short further out throughout the first half, going 0-for-10 from beyond the arc. Comparatively, Hardin and Ellis lead Purdue with two 3-pointers each, with a 39% average for the team.
The Boilermakers hope to continue their shooting streak throughout the second half.