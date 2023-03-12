The Purdue women's basketball team has made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
The Boilermakers (19-10) will play St. John's (22-8) as the 11th seed in a First Four game at 7 p.m., Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Head coach Katie Gearlds has said repeatedly that making the tournament was the team's biggest goal. It will be her first time in the NCAA Tournament since her playing days, having made it in her second season as head coach.
"It's just a really good step for our program," Gearlds said on Sunday night after learning her team was selected. "Last year making the NIT, winning a game there – everything we talked about in the off-season was giving us an opportunity to play in the big tournament ... and this group bought into it."
Having last been in the NCAA Tournament six seasons ago, no current player has been to the NCAA in a Purdue uniform.
"For everybody being able to feel and taste what it's about (is special)." Gearlds said. "I was talking to (fifth-year senior) Cass (Hardin) today, after the Penn State loss she came up to my office and we were just chatting and I promised I was not going to let her down.
"I promised that I was going to try and figure this out for our ballclub and our group stayed with it, they bought into it ... for Cass Hardin to have this opportunity, it means absolutely everything to me."
Should Purdue win, it will face No. 6 North Carolina in the first round.