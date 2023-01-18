The Boilermakers were outscored 23-8 in the fourth quarter, losing the once-9-point lead they held in the third quarter.
It was a back and forth affair in Mackey Arena, but Purdue (12-6, 3-5 Big Ten) ultimately lost to Nebraska (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) 71-64.
The Boilers got off to a fast start in more ways than one, scoring 6 fast break points on their way to an 11-3 lead.
“(I was) preaching for them to get defensive stops so we could get out in transition,” Gearlds said in the post game press-conference.
The Cornhuskers responded with a 10-0 run while the Boilers missed five of their next six field goal attempts before senior Caitlyn Harper ended the drought with a hook shot.
It was the Abbey Ellis show for the rest of the first half as the senior guard scored 17 points. Ellis’ shooting, along with her five rebounds, were good enough to propel Purdue to a 31-30 halftime lead.
Ellis finished her second-straight game with 20 points, while sophomore guard Jayla Smith and Harper led the way in the second half with 9 and 8 points each. Harper finished with 15 points and Smith ended with 9 points and five rebounds.
“I think things are clicking now,” Ellis said afterwards. “Katie (Gearlds) pulled me aside and said ‘we need you to be a bucket.’”
The Boilers carried their momentum into the second half, shooting 58% from the field and 50% from 3-point range on their way to an 8-point lead. Harper led them with 8 points and six rebounds, shooting a perfect six of six from the free-throw line.
“Could have been a 12 point game (without the two missed layups), gotta finish plays like that,” Gearld’s said after the game.
The Boilers were able to preserve the lead until around the five minute mark in the fourth quarter, when Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski tied the game with a layup. She put the Huskers up 2 with her next bucket when she scored a second chance layup off a Purdue block. Markowski finished with 21 points, leading Nebraska.
The Boilermakers never regained the lead as the Huskers combined 7 second chance points with timely 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to hold on.
“We couldn’t move the ball in the fourth quarter; we got a little timid with it,” head coach Katie Gearlds said immediately after the game.
Gearlds’ team shot 25% from the field in the fourth quarter and only recorded one assist.
The Boilers will now be fighting an uphill battle for an NCAA tournament bid. The Cornhuskers have commonly been projected to get into the dance over Purdue, and tonight’s outcome only strengthens their resume.
Purdue’s next chance for a win is against Minnesota on Saturday in Mackey Arena. The game tips off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.