Senior guard Lasha Petree put the team on her back, putting up a season high in total points and rebounds with 31 and seven, respectively.
“I think I just realized early that the driving lane was going to be open and I took advantage of that and got to the basket,” Petree said.
After a fourth quarter scare that saw a 13-point lead dwindle to as low as 6 points, the Purdue women’s basketball team (7-1) held on to win their second consecutive ACC/Big Ten Challenge 87-78 over Syracuse (5-2).
Three baskets made by Purdue extended their lead out to 11 points in the second quarter. A 3-point basket from Petree got the Mackey Arena crowd cheering as the Boilermakers went up by 16 points with three minutes left in the half.
An euro step move from senior guard Abbey Ellis got the Mackey Arena crowd rumbling and put an exclamation point on the first half performance from the Boilermakers as they dominated Syracuse 47-29.
Buzzer-beating shots are nothing new to this team as in last year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge game, the then-6-2 Boilermakers beat the then-5-2 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a point on a last second buzzer beater shot from guard Jeanae Terry.
Petree’s career-high in points came off of a 13-21 shooting night.
“Lasha made a lot of plays and I’m glad No.11 is on our team,” head coach Katie Gearlds said. “Her ability to go get buckets in traffic, her length puts a lot of pressure on a defense.”
Sophomore guard Jayla Smith was the only other Boilermaker to score in the double digits, totaling 12 points during the game.
After sitting on the sidelines for a third of the second quarter with a back injury, Terry managed to find her way back onto the court.
Three layups from Petree got the scoring started for the Boilermakers in the second half, which accounted for all of Purdue’s points midway through the third quarter. A baseball type of pass from Terry to Smith allowed her to score an easy fast-break layup as the Boilermakers scored on five of their last seven shots to go up 18 points late in the third quarter.
Syracuse started off hot in the fourth quarter scoring three quick baskets cutting the Purdue lead to only 13 points with eight minutes left in the game. While Petree scored on a layup, a 3-point basket and an and-1 shot by the Orange quickly evaporated the Boilermaker lead down to eight points.
Petree talked about the importance of staying calm and stopping a Syracuse run that had the Orange within six points late in the fourth quarter.
“It was the game,” Petree said. “I think offensively we got a little frazzled, but we stayed the course, we stayed calm, we found each other and got to the basket.”
Gearlds also commented on how she stayed confident, which helped her team stay confident in winning even when the game got very close at the end.
“We got tight and we got close, but I never felt that we were going to lose the game because I looked at the eyes of our kids and I think they never felt that they were going to lose today,” Gearlds said.
A three minute scoring drought for Purdue, missing all of their last four shots, a 3-point shot from Ellis got the Boilermakers back on track as they proceeded to get two more baskets to go back up by eight points.
Purdue will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State for its Big Ten opener, which will start at 7 p.m. on Monday and will air on the Big Ten Network.