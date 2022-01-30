A shorthanded Purdue squad continued to lose key contributors in a tough loss against the Cornhuskers Sunday afternoon.
Three Boilermaker starters found themselves collapsing to the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor after gaining a variety of painful injuries.
The wounded Boilermakers (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) lost to the Cornhuskers (15-4, 4-4 Big Ten), 81-66. The team traveled to Lincoln with hopes of starting its first winning streak since a two-game run in early January but those hopes were quickly squashed.
Even with an increased amount of desperate attempts to swoop in and steal Nebraska passes and a stronger full-court press on Cornhuskers’ home court, Nebraska took the victory using a barrage of shots from behind the perimeter that seemed to fall no matter the distance or defense.
Purdue last took on the Huskers two days before Christmas in 2020, leaving Mackey Arena with one of their seven total wins on the 2020-21 season. It would be the last victory before a 2-14 finish for the Boilermakers, one of their worst finishes since Purdue officially became an NCAA program in the mid-1970's.
In the first matchup between head coach Katie Gearlds and five-year Nebraska coach Amy Williams, Nebraska seemed to lose every bit of 2-point shooting ability it had under the improved play of Purdue's bigger and stronger guards on the interior.
But the Boilermakers could not find ways to answer with their usual ability to hit shots from long range. Purdue ended the game with 10 made 3-pointers on 31 attempts, while Nebraska ended the half with 18 made shots on 38 attempts.
Junior guard Jeanae Terry, who has a team-high two triple-doubles this year, subbed in for sophomore guard Madison Layden but quickly looked shaken up as she slid and hit the foot of Nebraska guard Allison Weidner. Terry was able to exit the court under her own power, limping past the Purdue bench and into the opposing locker room for a short breather.
Terry returned by the start of the third quarter, grabbing four more rebounds and earning six more assists despite Husker defenders zeroing in on her every attempt to drive to the basket.
Terry, who led the Boilermakers to a win over Minnesota on Thursday, while earning Purdue's fifth-ever triple double, continued to show her scoring prowess against the Huskers with 6 points by game's end. Freshman guard Jayla Smith ended with a team and career-high 16 points, while senior guard Brooke Moore added on 12.
Junior guard Abbey Ellis hurt her wrist while using her left arm to break the fall on an attempt to take a charge against Nebraska guard Sam Heiby. The call was ruled in Nebraska's favor as Ellis was also helped to the bench by Purdue's training staff, unable to return for the final four minutes against the Cornhuskers.
Gearlds almost could not contain her frustration as she paced up and down the Purdue sideline after the multitude of injuries, pursing her lips and holding her hands at her side as freshman guard Ava Learn missed a late-game free throw.
A rising 3-point shooter for Nebraska, Alexis Markowski, continued her long-range shooting streak for the Cornhuskers by making every one of her three 3-point attempts, including a contested heat check shot from far beyond the line. Markowski knocked down 11 of her 16 3-point attempts this year, enough for more than 68% from behind the arc, a full 23% more than the next-best Husker.
"(Weidner and Markowski) came up big today," Williams said in a post-game interview. "They wanted to protect this home court.
"I thought (Weidner) really carried us in the first half. She was really aggressive with her pace. She got herself to the free throw line and the rim. We needed everything they brought to the table."
Players from eight states and three countries are a part of the Nebraska lineup this season. The game also featured four Australian players, three for Nebraska and one for Purdue. Ellis, the Cal Poly transfer known for the signature bow she sports every game, earned a spot on the starting roster early on for the Boilers while dishing out 66 assists and scoring 223 points so far, the second-most for Purdue this season.
Three Australian players, guards Jaz Shelley and Ruby Porter and forward Isabelle Bourne, all represented Australia on the national stage on three different national teams. The three combined for 22 points in the game, while Ellis earned three assists and three rebounds for Purdue.
Halftime entertainment featured a slam-dunk showing from Christian Stoinev and Scooby the Chihuahua, the winners of this year's Germany's Got Talent and finalists for America's Got Talent. The chihuahua ferociously dunked on a plastic 1-foot basket using a toy ball bought by Stoinev, sending the packed Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd into a frenzy with every emphatic slam.
The Boilermakers return to West Lafayette to take on Northwestern Thursday at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.