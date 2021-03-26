Purdue women's basketball head coach Sharon Versyp will coach the Boilermakers for one last season before departing in 2022, Purdue Athletics announced today.

Versyp will be joined for the 2021-22 season by Katie Gearlds, who spent the last eight seasons as head coach for the Marion University women's team. Gearlds will serve as associate head coach for a single season before officially taking over for Versyp.

Katie Gearlds

Pictured in this 2006 photo, former Purdue player Katie Gearlds drives to the basket in a game against Missouri State at Mackey Arena.

"I have been blessed to realize my dream of coaching at my alma mater," Versyp said in a press release. "It has been the honor of my life to lead the Boilermakers and be an ambassador for this great university. I have to thank Morgan Burke, Mike Bobinski, President Mitch Daniels and Nancy Cross for their constant support and for giving me the opportunity to lead Purdue."

Versyp and Gearlds will be together in Mackey for the first time since 2007, when the duo lead the Boilers to an Elite Eight appearance in Gearlds' senior year and Versyp's first year at the helm. 

"I am thrilled to welcome Katie back home to Purdue," Versyp said. "Katie was one of the hardest working players I've ever had the good fortune to coach, and her character and leadership embodied everything we wanted in a student-athlete to represent our program."

2/28/21 Illinois, Coach Sharon Versyp

Head coach Sharon Versyp encourages the team after scoring on a fast break and drawing a foul. 

Versyp is the winningest coach in Purdue women's basketball history according to Athletics' website. She has an overall record of 411-241, and has finished second in the Big Ten three times in 14 seasons. She won 31 games with the Boilermakers in her first coaching season. It was one of three 30+ win seasons in program history. 

