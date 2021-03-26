Purdue women's basketball head coach Sharon Versyp will coach the Boilermakers for one last season before departing in 2022, Purdue Athletics announced today.
Versyp will be joined for the 2021-22 season by Katie Gearlds, who spent the last eight seasons as head coach for the Marion University women's team. Gearlds will serve as associate head coach for a single season before officially taking over for Versyp.
"I have been blessed to realize my dream of coaching at my alma mater," Versyp said in a press release. "It has been the honor of my life to lead the Boilermakers and be an ambassador for this great university. I have to thank Morgan Burke, Mike Bobinski, President Mitch Daniels and Nancy Cross for their constant support and for giving me the opportunity to lead Purdue."
Versyp and Gearlds will be together in Mackey for the first time since 2007, when the duo lead the Boilers to an Elite Eight appearance in Gearlds' senior year and Versyp's first year at the helm.
"I am thrilled to welcome Katie back home to Purdue," Versyp said. "Katie was one of the hardest working players I've ever had the good fortune to coach, and her character and leadership embodied everything we wanted in a student-athlete to represent our program."
Versyp is the winningest coach in Purdue women's basketball history according to Athletics' website. She has an overall record of 411-241, and has finished second in the Big Ten three times in 14 seasons. She won 31 games with the Boilermakers in her first coaching season. It was one of three 30+ win seasons in program history.
Welcome Home, @katiegearlds4❗Associate Head Coach 👉 2021-22 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 👉 Starting 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/Sy6BvlfyAp— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) March 26, 2021
Women's Basketball: Katie Gearlds Joins Purdue's Women's Basketball Coaching Staff - https://t.co/eD5Za25acR pic.twitter.com/6r26tg102Y— Marian Knights (@MUKnights) March 26, 2021
March 20, 2021
The full package. All-American ✅WNBA Top-10 Pick ✅National Coach of the Year x3 ✅National Champion Coach x2 ✅ pic.twitter.com/oVTsrMVCU6— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) March 26, 2021
Congrats @katiegearlds4. I’ve been fortunate to see how you get it done at MU over the past 4 years. Wish you the best at Purdue! #GoKnights #BoilerUp https://t.co/M6TAroj8xT— Scott Heady (@coachscottheady) March 26, 2021
Purdue has hired former star player Katie Gearlds as associate head coach and she will replace Sharon Versyp in 2022-23.https://t.co/ixXyinpxmy— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 26, 2021