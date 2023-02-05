The Purdue women’s basketball team pulled off two improbable upsets in a row but were unable to make it a third in a potential program-defining game.
Purdue (15-7, 6-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 4 Indiana (22-1, 12-1) 69-46 in front of a record-breaking 14,876-person crowd in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers kept it close for much of the first half and absorbed the Hoosiers’ blows, going into the locker room down just 6 points.
The difference in talent and experience showed in the third quarter, as the Boilers made just one shot and fell to a 22-point deficit they were unable to overcome.
“Today was supposed to happen, right? Indiana was supposed to beat us,” Gearlds said. “There’s not anybody outside of our locker room that thought Purdue was gonna win today. So what happened today was supposed to happen. We think differently. We believe that we belong.”
The Boilers proved that against No. 22 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State but couldn’t maintain the magic for a third straight game, and lost to the “best team in the league,” Gearlds said.
“Honestly, we have such a long, long way to go to get back to where we all want Purdue to be,” Gearlds said. “But this is the right path; this is the path we have to take. We’ve got to struggle in moments like this. I believe in in our group. I believe in what we have coming in. It’s just a matter of time.”
Gearlds hasn’t had a true first recruiting class come in yet. She was sprung into the head coaching job suddenly last season and has brought in transfers, but the first class she brings in with a full recruiting cycle will arrive in the fall.
Indiana head coach Teri Moren endorsed Gearlds’ ability to bring Purdue back to relevance after the game but said it takes time.
“It’s a process,” Moren said. “You just can’t show up and build a program. You’ve got to stay after it every day, every week, every month.”
After nine seasons with Indiana, Moren’s team is considered one of the best in the conference and the nation. It took her until her seven seasons to make it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Gearlds’ first true class was rated in the top-25 in the nation by ESPN. The current team has beaten two ranked opponents and is in the battle for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Senior guard Abbey Ellis said the team is trying to create a legacy with Gearlds.
“It’s just the beginning for us,” she said. “We’re just going to keep on going game by game and upset people that we’re not supposed to upset.”