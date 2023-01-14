The Boilermakers needed a get-right game after two straight losses.
Purdue (12-5, 3-4 Big Ten) got just that against Northwestern (6-11, 0-7 Big Ten), defeating the Wildcats 65-54 in Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Abbey Ellis had a standout offensive game with 24 points, the second time this season she’s scored over 20 points.
“I challenged Abbey to be a little more aggressive as a scorer,” head coach Katie Gearlds said to Tim Newton on the postgame radio show. “We need her points.”
Caitlyn Harper got into foul trouble, picking up five fouls with six minutes left in the game, causing senior forward Rickie Woltman to play more minutes.
Woltman had the highest plus/minus, or scoring margin while a player is on the floor, of the team with a +16. Woltman also helped the Boilermakers in rebounding, which Gearlds said was an area of need prior to the game, picking up eight.
Senior guard Jeanae Terry led the team in rebounds with nine, along with 10 assists. Junior guard Madison Layden also grabbed seven missed shots off the glass. The Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 40-30, as well as picking up 14 offensive rebounds which led to 9 second-chance points.
“(Woltman) did a great job in there rebounding the ball,” Gearlds said. “I thought (Layden) was really great down the stretch going in there and getting after it.”
Northwestern kept it close in the first quarter, but Purdue pulled away to start the second quarter. Jayla Smith scored 6 points by herself in the first 66 seconds and Cassidy Hardin hit a 3-pointer to give the Boilers a 21-9 lead.
The Wildcats pulled back in with an 11-0 run to in the final three minutes of the first half behind just 3 points, 30-27.
“In the first half, we went on a little dry spell, and we kind of let them back in the game,” Gearlds said. “But (we showed) a lot of toughness against a desperate ball club. I’m just really proud of our group to find a way to gut it out.”
Northwestern pulled ahead midway through the third quarter, but a 14-5 run gave the Boilermakers their cushion back with an 8-point lead. The team pushed that to a double-digit lead, which it held for most of the rest of the game.
The Boilers won the turnover battle 25-19 and capitalized off the Wildcats’ mistakes for 20 points, while Northwestern had just 8 off of giveaways.
Lasha Petree had to be helped to the locker room by the training staff after the game.
“Before the game she had a little migraine coming on and (she was) kind of dizzy, blacked out, came to,” Gearlds said. “I thought she was solid actually when she came in there and then I don't know (what happened at the end). We'll take care of her, get her in the locker room and get her in a dark space. The win is great but right now the most important thing is No. 11 (Petree)."
Petree played 11 minutes during the game.
The Boilermakers will return to Mackey Arena on Wednesday, where they will face Nebraska. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.