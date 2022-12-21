The Boilermaker offense was held to a season low in points but still pulled out a win.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) defeated Texas A&M (5-5) 59-53 on Wednesday afternoon in College Station.
Bringing home the dub because of plays like this 👇 pic.twitter.com/WUIkNjwYjK— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) December 21, 2022
The Aggies pulled the Boilers down in the mud, slowing down the usually high-paced Purdue offense and holding them to just 59 points and a 37.9% field goal percentage, both season lows.
The Boilers’ 3-point shooting effort shone through the dirt at times – at one point shooting better from behind the arc than from 2-point range – but was inconsistent, ultimately ending with a 28.6% 3-point percentage.
Purdue struggled from the free-throw line too, capitalizing on just seven of its 14 chances.
The charity-stripe bug bit the Aggies at an inopportune time, as they missed four of their six free throws in the final three minutes.
Senior forward Caitlyn Harper stepped up for the team, scoring 15 points on 7-11 shooting, including several in the final minutes. Head coach Katie Gearlds said the team worked on post-entry passes in the time between games, which showed as the team gave Harper opportunities to work in the post.
Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin also contributed three 3-pointers to the Boilers’ scoring efforts.
The Boilers’ season-leading scorer, fifth-year guard Lasha Petree, was held to just 9 points and hit just two of her 13 shots.
Junior guard Madison Layden was out once again, missing her second straight game.
The Boilers will face Caitlin Clark, who leads the Power Five in scoring, and the No. 13 Hawkeyes in Iowa in their third Big Ten game on Tuesday. The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. and will be streamed on the Big Ten Network.