Purdue men's basketball will host a watch party in Ross-Ade Stadium for the team's last regular season game against a conference rival in Indiana on Saturday.
Excited to announce a Saturday watch party in Ross-Ade Stadium for our game vs. Indiana on Saturday. Thanks to @LifeAtPurdue for the opportunity and details are below. https://t.co/J0uAiDOKmj— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 5, 2021
The game will mark the second match of the season against Indiana (12-13, 7-11) after the Boilers (17-8, 12-6) beat the Hoosiers on Jan. 14 81-69.
Purdue leads the all-time series 123-89 and is currently on an eight-game win streak against the Hoosiers. The last Indiana win was a 77-73 game in Assembly Hall on Feb. 20, 2016.
The game will be an opportunity for fans and students alike to see the newly installed Ross-Ade video board before the football season opens on Sept. 4.
Attendees may bring blankets, lawn chairs or folding chairs to the event, but certain chairs will be rejected based on certain qualities, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. Purdue student ID's and event passes are required to attend the event.
Seating will be open at 1:30 pm, half an hour before the scheduled 2 p.m. tipoff in Mackey Arena. A rain-call will be made by 11 a.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN.