Make that five straight losses for the Purdue women's basketball team.
The Boilermakers (6-11, 3-10 Big Ten) trailed behind Rutgers by 3 points at the half, but a strong second half from the Scarlet Knights (8-3, 4-3 Big Ten) turned the game into a 75-57 loss on Sunday.
Arella Guirantes scored 30 points to help lead @RutgersWBB to a 75-57 win over Purdue.Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/ebXFyoTjXM— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) February 14, 2021
When the Knights weren't putting on a show in the paint, they were doing it from the sideline. The Knights' non-stop aggressive, physical style and a roaring bench on the sideline that drowned out the fake fan noise shook up the Boilers in a pull away win.
The first half was a slug match between the two teams. The Boilers saw more time trailing than leading, but were never more than 3 points away. The half ended with the Knights leading, 34-31.
3-point shots from freshman guard Madison Layden and junior guard Brooke Moore and aggressiveness in the paint by senior center Fatou Diagne was enough to keep the Boilers at pace with the Knights in the first half.
Purdue had trouble finding that same rhythm after coming out of the locker room, missing two shots and turning the ball over twice. This gave Rutgers the room to pull away and go on a 13-0 run to open the third quarter.
Rutgers guards Arella Guirantes and Diamond Johnson put on a show that was hard to stop. By the end of the game, the two put together 49 of the team's 75 points.
"We obviously know Guirantes is one of the best in the league," head coach Sharon Versyp said after the game. "We tried three or four different defenses to try to control them, but it didn't matter if we had someone right in her face, she'd knock down a 3 and a pull-up."
While the Boilers' accuracy wasn't in question, they didn't get enough shots to keep up with the Knights.
Purdue shot 45% — making 21 out of 47 shots compared to Rutger's 28-for-54.
The Boilers continued their difficulties with rebounding and turnovers, as they were outrebounded, 30-22, and had four more turnovers than Rutger, 17-13.
"When we did get a defensive board, we weren't able to then get down the floor because that ended up being a turnover or knocked out of somebody's hand," Versyp said. "So that stretch there kind of got us out of our rhythm."
Fouling was another facet of Purdue's second-half tumble. Layden racked up four personal fouls, and the Boilers allowed Rutgers to take an extra 7 points from the free-throw line in the last 20 minutes.
All in all, Versyp said she was pleased with the team's performance on the offensive side of the ball, but that's not enough at the end of the day.
"I'm pleased with some of the progress (of the young players), but I'm disappointed we're not winning."
Game Notes:
- Brooke Moore was the Boilers' top scorer with 17 points.
- Arella Guirantes was the Knights' top scorer with 30 points.
- Both Purdue and Rutgers tallied 12 personal fouls.
- Purdue made six shots at the free-throw line and Rutgers made 10.
- The Knights scored 26 points off of turnovers.
Halftime Notes:
Rutgers leads Purdue 34-31 at the half in the Scarlet Knights' first time seeing Mackey Arena this season.
In the Knights' third game back from an eight-game COVID-19-related bye month, they played like a well-rested team.
In the first possession, junior guard Kayana Traylor stole the ball from Rutger's guard Arella Guirantes and the Boilers ran down the court to set up junior guard Brooke Moore for a 3-point shot.
It wasn't smooth sailing from there, though.
For the rest of the first quarter, Moore and Rutger's freshman guard Diamond Johnson went back and forth from the arc. Unlike Moore, Johnson's shots fell.
By the end of the half, Moore shot 38% from the field and Johnson shot 57%.
Arc shots by Moore and freshman guard Madison Layden and the occasional paint shot by senior center Fatou Diagne kept the lead within 3 points, but the Knights' Guirantes-Johnson duo was the story of the half.
Even by forcing almost twice as many turnovers, the Boiler defense could do little to stop those two from scoring 23 of the Knights' 34 total points.