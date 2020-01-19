The Boilers got off to a slow start against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, falling behind 16-4 in the first quarter, and didn't seem to regain any energy later in the game, losing, 72-59.
The Gophers (12-6, 2-5) were able to build their lead with excellent 3-point shooting – 5 of 11 in the first half – and hustle. Early on, they played with more energy than Purdue. The Gophers were first to every 50-50 ball and seemed to want it more than the Boilers.
Minnesota won the battle of the boards in the first half and managed to score more points in the paint than Purdue. Those rebounds led to second-chance points, which kept the Gophers ahead during the first half.
"We didn't set the tone very well on the offensive end, and they did," head coach Sharon Versyp said.
Minnesota wasn't as efficient from deep in the second half – 3 of 8 – but it continued to outscore the Boilers in the paint and stretch out its lead. Purdue turned the ball over in key possessions and simply struggled to the put the ball in the basket.
Purdue went nearly four minutes without scoring to end the third quarter, which gave Minnesota a double-digit lead. The Boilers were never able to recover, and their shooting woes followed them into the final period.
"The game of basketball is pretty easy. If you knock down shots, life is easy," Versyp said. "If you don't knock down shots, it's hard to get that energy."
Minnesota continued to force turnovers and knock down shots in order to put the game away. Purdue had 20 turnovers to Minnesota's 17.
Minnesota had four players score in double figures led by Sara Scalia with 18, while only three Purdue players were able to reach that mark.
Senior forward Ae'Rianna Harris had a terrific day, scoring 15 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the floor and 5 of 6 from the line. She had five boards, which helped her become Purdue's all-time rebounding leader, surpassing former Boilermaker Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton. Harris also had seven blocks. She needs four more to become Purdue's leading shot blocker in program history.
Purdue returns to action at 8 p.m., Wednesday when it travels to Nebraska (14-4, 4-3).