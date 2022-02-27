The Purdue women’s basketball team trails at half 34-23 against Wisconsin on senior day after it honored its seniors with a new starting lineup against Wisconsin.
The new starters included senior guards Brooke Moore, Rokia Doumbia and Ajah Stallings alongside senior forward Nyagoa Gony. The only non-senior starter for the Boilermakers was junior guard Jeanae Terry.
Every senior on Purdue’s roster besides guard Cassidy Hardin made the starting lineup today. Stallings never started before today.
Doumbia made her first and only three shot attempts to start the game and Gony hit a fast-break layup. Head coach Katie Gearlds subbed in her players in the normal rotation after the first media timeout.
Wisconsin countered with multiple offensive runs. Over the final seven minutes of the first quarter, the Boilers were outscored 17-3, reminiscent of the previous time Purdue played the Badgers. Their last game featured a ferocious Wisconsin comeback in which they were outscored 39-17 in the second half to blow a 20-point lead.
The Boilermakers have struggled with their offensive efficiency no matter who was on the court. As a team, they shot 32% from the field throughout the first half while Wisconsin shot 48%.
They had trouble slowing down Wisconsin guard Julie Pospisilova, who scored 13 first-half points. Her efficient outing, hitting five of her first seven shots including three from long range, overcame the Boilermakers defense. One of her 3-pointers was a deep attempt from near the half-court logo with two Boilers in her face.
Junior guard Abbey Ellis leads Purdue with 7 points, taking seven shots to get there. The next leading scorer is junior forward Rickie Woltman, who ended the half by scoring the last six points for her team.