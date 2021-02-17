With a five-game losing streak hanging over their heads, the Purdue women’s basketball team is looking for a win as it takes on No. 15 Ohio State tomorrow afternoon.
Despite coming out strong in the first half against Rutgers on Sunday, the Boilermakers (6-11, 3-10 Big Ten) couldn’t bring the same energy in the second half, with seven turnovers in the first four minutes of the third quarter. This slump of lost momentum has shown through in the Boilermakers recent games.
Against Michigan on Feb. 11, the Boilermakers could not bounce back from a double-digit shortage in the fourth quarter. Against Illinois on Feb. 8, Purdue was close but failed to stop the Fighting Illini’s 7-0 streak in the last 41 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Potential Purdue standouts include junior guard Brooke Moore and junior guard Kayana Traylor, being the only players with point averages in the double digits. Although, freshman guard Madison Layden and senior center Fatou Diagne won’t be far behind.
Layden put up 17 points against Rutgers on Sunday and stands as one of the best freshmen in the Big Ten in assists and steals, and Diagne is riding a career high this season with seven games scoring in the double digits.
Ohio State (12-3, 6-3 Big Ten) will bring its own heat as all five of its starters average double digits, with sophomore guard Jayce Sheldon at the helm. Junior forward Dorka Juhasz is riding a five game double-double streak. Most recently, Juhasz tacked up 12 rebounds and 16 points against Wisconsin on Feb. 10.
The Buckeyes have accumulated a week off due to the postponement of their game against Northwestern on Sunday. The postponement was due to a presumptive positive COVID-19 test that came up in pregame testing per a statement from Ohio State, which did not reveal which team the positive test came from.
The Buckeyes have missed five games this season due to COVID-19-related matters and will not be in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments after possible NCAA violations that led to a self-imposed postseason ban.
Purdue will battle it out with Ohio State at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Schottenstein Center on Big Ten Network+.