The Purdue women's basketball team secured the 11th seed in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament, according to a Big Ten press release on Saturday.
Purdue (7-15, 4-14) locked in its spot for the tournament following a 74-59 victory for the Indiana Hoosiers (18-4, 16-2). The game marked the fifth-straight rivalry loss to the Hoosiers and the final game of an eight-game regular season losing steak.
The Maryland Terrapins (21-2, 17-1) took the first spot in the tournament for its third straight year and sixth in seven years after a 88-61 win over No. 10 Penn State on Saturday.
The tournament will kick off with a March 9 showdown between No. 12 Illinois (4-17, 2-16) and No. 13 Wisconsin (5-17, 2-17), a match that will air at 5 p.m. on BTN.
The tournament will take place from March 9-13 in Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue will play against the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes 25 minutes after a 6:30 game featuring No. 7 Michigan State and No. 10 Penn State. Purdue's game, as well as the game before, will be broadcast on FS2.