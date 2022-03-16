The Boilermakers tallied 24 points off of the fast break and 10 points off turnovers on the way to a 82-62 victory Wednesday night.
Purdue (17-14) came to Mackey Arena hoping to continue playing into March as it took on Southern Illinois (21-10) in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
"First Tourney Win. First of Many."- @katiegearlds4 pic.twitter.com/3CC2X7Tx6X— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 17, 2022
The Boilermakers came out of the gates with an aggressive approach on defense, forcing two turnovers and holding the Salukis scoreless until the six minute mark.
“We talked about just going out, punching first, really setting the tone,” head Coach Katie Gearlds said. “We were able to create some turnovers and get out in transition. The rest was history.”
A steal by junior guard Jeanae Terry opened the floor for senior guard Cassidy Hardin to score off the fast break, pushing the lead to 11-1 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Another steal by senior guard Brooke Moore led to a fast break layup for senior guard Rokia Doumbia. A layup by junior guard Abbey Ellis forced a Southern Illinois timeout to prevent a further Purdue run.
A 3-pointer by Hardin, quickly followed by Moore converting an and-1, allowed the Boilermakers to take a 29-15 lead halfway through the second quarter. Moore finished the game with 27 points.
The offensive production propelled the Boilermakers to a 43-23 lead at the end of the first half, which Purdue held onto until the end of the game.
With its leading scorer, sophomore guard Madison Layden, out, Doumbia stepped up with 13 points after taking her spot in the starting lineup.
“She’s stayed the course this whole year, with not a lot of minutes, but she stayed locked in and she was special today,” Gearlds said about Doumbia in the post game conference.
Ro hit 'em with the reverse 🔀 pic.twitter.com/u3mmms10Qy— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 17, 2022
Freshman guard Ava Learn came out hot in the third quarter going 4-4 for nine points coming off the bench.
Offensive board and the putback 💪@AvaLearn | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/pCpVNaXnm9— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 17, 2022
Purdue’s depth helped it outlast Southern Illinois. Seven of the 10 players that stepped onto the court scored more than five points, compared to the Salukis’ four. The Boiler bench scored a total of 40 points.
“Coach gave us the freedom to go out and take shots, get drives on our transitions.” Moore said, “That’s just the way we play.”
.@brookiemoe with her third 20-piece of the year! pic.twitter.com/GmImVG9p3b— Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 17, 2022
Terry ended the game with 10 points, as well as three steals and eight assists.
The Boilermakers focus remained on scoring in the paint the entire game, scoring a total of 48 points.
“We changed a lot,” Gearlds said. “In our group, they had to learn everything on the fly and they stayed with it.
“That group had fun today playing basketball and I hope we have a little bit more fun for a longer time in March.”
Purdue will face Marquette in the next round of the WNIT. Marquette beat Ball State, 93-70 on Wednesday night.
The game will be played at 8 p.m., Monday at Marquette.