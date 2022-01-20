It’s easy to spot Abbey Ellis when she’s on the court.
Since she was a kid, she sported her signature accessory every time she has been on the court.
Sometimes it takes an extra hair tie, triple knotting the ribbon or lots of extra hairspray, but Ellis’ ribbon is always displayed in her hair and stays in place the entire game.
The junior guard has a ribbon to match every Purdue uniform. Her signature accessory was a gift from her mom and sisters when she transferred from California Polytechnic State University.
“They’ve sent them from all over,” Ellis said. “All different colors, different shades, different materials and different thickness.”
The ribbons are a small way for Ellis to be connected to her family over 9,000 miles away from her home in Melbourne, Australia.
Ellis decided she wanted to play college basketball in the United States when she was younger. She watched March Madness and games on ESPN growing up. She thought the college atmosphere was exciting, so she and her mom, Libby, looked into it. Eventually, they found an academy in Australia that worked to help basketball players commit to colleges in the United States.
During her senior year of high school, a group of scouts brought Ellis and a team of girls to play for college scouts in Dallas. After returning to Melbourne, Ellis had a flurry of calls with teams and official university visits before committing to Cal Poly.
“To send your child across the other side of the world is tough,” Libby Ellis said. “She deserved to have an opportunity if it was given to her. Although we were nervous, we just knew it was a great opportunity.”
After two years at Cal Poly, Ellis thought she was ready to go bigger. After entering the transfer portal, Purdue was one of the first schools to reach out. She quickly fell in love with the coaching staff, how they spoke about basketball and the newly built program with then-associate head coach Katie Gearlds.
Ellis committed to Purdue without even visiting the state of Indiana once.
“I just had to go with my gut,” Ellis said. “My gut was right.”
Coaching Ellis has been “a blast,” Gearlds said.
“She’s full of energy,” she said. “You knew it from day one when she came in. It was just 100 miles per hour all the time.”
Ellis has scored the second-most points on the team.
“I was welcomed with open arms,” Ellis said. “Obviously, I was nervous, but I knew what I was going into after having two years of college experience. I loved it.”