Senior forward Ae'Rianna Harris was named Big Ten Player of the Week alongside Iowa's McKenna Warnock.
Harris averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in last week's two conference games.
At Nebraska on Wednesday, Harris put up a season-high 25 points, going 10-of-12 from the field. She also pulled down nine rebounds.
It was her first game coming off the bench all season.
Back home against Penn State, Harris scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds. Back in the starting rotation, Harris helped her team in a dominating 13-point win over the Nittany Lions.
Over the two games, Harris averaged an impressive 76% shooting from the field. Over the past five games, she's been shooting 53%.
This award comes as Purdue moves to No. 7 in the Big Ten rankings.