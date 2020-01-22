After building a 21-point second quarter lead and losing it in the fourth, the Purdue women’s basketball team regained its composure and won, 76-68, at Nebraska on Wednesday night.
The Boilermakers (13-7, 4-4) were led by Ae’Rianna Harris who did not start. She had 25 points on 10 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line. Joining her in double-digit scoring were Karissa McLaughlin (19 points) and Dominique Oden (14). Nebraska (14-5, 4-4) were led by Nicea Eliely with 15.
Purdue built a 39-18 lead with 5:28 to play in the second quarter on a layup by Harris. However, Nebraska outscored the visitors by 11 the rest of the way, to trim the halftime margin to 10, 39-29.
Sam Haiby hit a 3-point shot with 7:41 to go in the third quarter to cut the lead to single digits, 42-34. Nebraska got the lead down to four, 54-50, on five straight points to end the quarter.
Then in the fourth, Kate Cain made a jumper to complete the tie the game at 56 with 7:10 to go.
Nebraska did take the lead down the stretch, first on a Leigha Brown jumper with 5:48 to go, making it 58-56. Neither team had more than a 4-point lead with 1:37 remaining. That’s when Cassidy Hardin his a 3-pointer for Purdue extending the lead to 70-63. From that point forward, the Boilers cruised to their second conference road win of the season.
Purdue returns to action at 2 p.m., Sunday when it hosts Penn State. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.