Visiting league-leading and 12-ranked Maryland proved too much for the Purdue women’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon as the Boilers lost, 83-46.
It didn’t start well for Purdue (5-4, 2-3), wasn’t good in the middle and didn’t end well either. The Boilers were down 6-0 by 2:28 into the game on layups by Maryland (9-1, 5-0) Mimi Collins, a jumper by Collins and a layup by Ashley Owusu.
The Boilers finally got on the board when RaShaya Kyle made 1 of 2 free throws making the score 6-1 with 6:16 to go in the first quarter. Purdue was able to draw within 2 at 8-6 on a Madison Layden 3-pointer, but that’s as close as the game was for the rest of the afternoon.
In fact, Purdue was down 10, 16-6, after the first quarter. By halftime, it was Maryland 43, Purdue 22. And by the end of the third quarter, the lead was 33, at 69-36.
The Boilers shot a dismal 24.1% from the field, which included 6 of 24 from 3-point range. Maryland, meanwhile, shot 44.2% from the floor with 6 of 22 from 3.
Other than from the free throw line where Purdue scored 5 more points than Maryland at 14 of 21 (Maryland was 9 of 9), the Terps dominated everywhere. Consider the following stats:
• Rebounding: Maryland, 51-35, which included 20 Terrapins' offensive boards
• Assists: Maryland, 20-5
• Steals: Maryland, 10-5
• Turnovers: Purdue, 17-8
• Points off turnovers: Maryland, 22-10
• Points in the paint: Maryland, 40-14
• Second-chance points: Maryland, 18-8
• Fast break points: Maryland, 15-5
Highlights of the game can be found here.
The Boilers had 1 player in double figures while Maryland had 4. Purdue was led by Kayana Traylor with 12 points, but she was only 3 from 14 from the field. The four remaining Boilermaker starters scored 14 – Madison Layden (8 points), Tamara Farquhar (3), Fatou Diagne (3) and Brooke Moore (0). Thirteen Purdue players had minutes, while only 9 Maryland played.
All five starters for the Terps played at least 21 minutes and 4 were in double figures – Owuisu (19), Diamond Miller (16 points), Chloe Bibby (11) and Katie Benzan (11). Remaining starter Collins had 8.
Maryland starters outscored Purdue's, 65-26.
Senior Karissa McLaughlin, who did not start Sunday's game, broke the Purdue career 3-pointer record with 241. She was 2 of 8 from 3-point range against Maryland and along with 2 of 2 from the line, scored 8 points.
2️⃣4️⃣1️⃣❗Karissa McLaughlin becomes the all-time 3-point leader in @PurdueWBB program history! pic.twitter.com/Yy4pqJUtbM— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 10, 2021
"I'm incredibly humbled and honored to set this record," she was quoted on Purduesports.com. "I owe it all to my teammates and coaches for getting me in the best positions to get open looks since my freshman year."
Passing the record ✊Courtney Moses had a few words for our new 3-point 🐐 pic.twitter.com/G8Is9YS4sG— Purdue Women's Bball (@PurdueWBB) January 10, 2021
• Purdue returns to action at 4 p.m., Thursday when it hosts No. 19 Indiana. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.