A win Monday night against No. 7 Michigan might have been enough to push Purdue into a top-25 ranking in the Associated Press poll.
But we’ll never know. The Boilermakers fell 79-66 to the Wolverines and their now-10-0 home record at the Crisler Center.
Purdue (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) started the second half off strong, cutting the Michigan (17-2, 8-1 Big Ten) lead down to 2 points with 7:30 to go. Then, Michigan guard Maddie Nolan hit two straight 3-point shots off the bench, and the Wolverines had a comfortable lead once again, 48-40, at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter.
Just when the Boilermakers seemed to inch their way closer to getting a lead over the Wolverines, Purdue’s shots stopped hitting the net.
Michigan capitalized on those opportunities, leading the Boilermakers by more at the end of the third quarter (9) than they did after the second (7).
The fourth quarter almost became a repeat of the third as Michigan jumped out to a 14-point lead. The Boilers had trouble getting past the Wolverines' defense and getting shots off in time without a turnover.
The first quarter started off switching between hot and cold for the Boilermakers. While they were able to get some early buckets, Purdue couldn’t keep its rhythm even as they found ways to get wide-open shots on the perimeter.
Purdue was only able to hit on 38.5% of its shots in the first 10 minutes. Arc shooting didn't look much different. The Boilers went 33.3% on 3-point attempts as sophomore guard Madison Layden and junior guard Abbey Ellis each hit one apiece.
While Purdue's inconsistent play cost it potential open opportunities, it was able to keep the first quarter close as they only trailed 19-16.
Michigan got off to a hot start in the second quarter, getting out to an early 10-point lead while Purdue’s scoring woes continued. However, Michigan couldn't put the game away early because of struggles from the perimeter. The Wolverines went 0-7 from 3-point range in that quarter, keeping the Boilermakers in the game.
The Purdue defense couldn't keep the high-powered Michigan offense at bay. They allowed the Wolverines to hit 57.1% of their shots, compared to 47.1% in the first quarter. Michigan senior forward Naz Hillmon had a field day against the Purdue defense, scoring 18 points for the Wolverines in the first half—almost as many points as the entire Boilermaker roster in the first quarter.
Senior guard Brooke Moore, a potential Big Ten Sixth Person of the Year candidate, had the best scoring performance for the Boilermakers. She led the team in points with 16 while grabbing three rebounds. Layden was close behind with 13 points.
The Boilermakers will look to regroup and refocus on their Big Ten conference schedule as they play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-11, 2-6 Big Ten) on Thursday at Mackey Arena at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series with Michigan 53-23.
• Brooke Moore hit double figures for the fifth straight game. The senior is averaging 16.4 points per game during the stretch.
• Cassidy Hardin extended her 3-point streak to 20 games in a row, the fourth longest mark in program history.
• The Boilermakers are 10-3 this season when making at least seven 3-pointers.
• Purdue surrendered a season-high 54 points in the paint, while 26 of its points in the lane.
• Michigan won the rebounding battle 44-31 and turned 14 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points.
• Jeanae Terry tallied her seventh game with at least five points, five rebounds and five assists this year.
• Terry now has 100 assists on the year, 21 away from cracking the top-10 for helpers in a season by a junior.
• Layden finished with a game-high three steals for her 12th career game with three or more takeaways.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
