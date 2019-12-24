The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 Silver Anniversary Team, and Purdue women's basketball standout Stephanie White was recognized as a part of the 18-woman squad.
Best known for leading Purdue to the 1999 NCAA National Championship and four Big Ten titles, White came to the Boilermakers after one of the best high school careers in Indiana history during her time at Seeger High School.
White was tabbed as the 1995 Indiana Miss Basketball, Indiana All-Star, Gatorade National Player of the Year, USA Today National Player of the Year, WBCA High School All-American, MVP of WBCA All-American Game and a three-time all-state selection. She set the IHSAA girls basketball scoring record with 2,869 career points, averaging 28.3 as sophomore, 31.0 as a junior and state-best 36.9 as a senior.
White was named the 1999 Wade Trophy winner, Honda Sports Award honoree, Big Ten Player of the Year and a Kodak All-American after her senior year at Purdue. She continues to rank in the top 10 in career and single-season points, career and single-season field goals, career 3-pointers, career and single-season free throws, career and single-season assists, career steals, career games played, career games started and career minutes played.
After a stellar career at Purdue, White played four seasons in the WNBA, before transitioning to the coaching realm. She helped the Indiana Fever win the 2012 WNBA Championship as an assistant coach. Since 2016, White has served as the head coach at Vanderbilt.
White is the first former Purdue player to be tabbed by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team since 2018 Leslie Johnson and Danielle McCulley were honored.
Purdue head coach Sharon Versyp was tabbed to the squad in 2009, a year before her induction into the Hall of Fame in 2010.
All Women's Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 19th Annual Women's Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
2020 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team Honorees
Name, High School
Tennille Adams, East Chicago Central
Stacey Brewer, Anderson Highland
Haley (Harris) Broadway, Wood Memorial
Lisa (Williams) Burgess, Carmel
Andrea (Baker) Castetter, Silver Creek
April Cunningham, Huntington North
Amber (Guinn) DeCoursey, Barr-Reeve
Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge, Rushville
Alison Edgar, Eastside
Kristina (Divjak) Eschmeyer, Lake Central
Laura (Talbott) Forbes, Mississinewa
Sheila (McMillen) Keller, Rochester
Monica Maxwell, East Chicago Central
Holly (Schneider) Miller, Fort Wayne Northrop
Adrienne (Seitz) Runyan , Pike Central
Kristi (Green) Sigler, Jennings County
Cindy (Kerns) Slagle, North Knox
Stephanie White, Seeger