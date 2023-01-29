The Boilermakers traveled into enemy territory and came out on top of both their ranked opponents.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (15-6, 6-5 Big Ten) defeated both No. 2 Ohio State (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) and No. 22 Illinois (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) on the road.
“Proud of them just being tough minded because, man, it got loud in there,” head coach Katie Gearlds said to the Associated Press after the Ohio State game. “Their ability to buy into what we’re trying to do as a group, as a staff, their buy-in to me and trust in me and how we’re trying to build this program, hopefully this is just the beginning of Purdue kind of righting the ship.”
Senior guard Abbey Ellis led the way in both games, scoring 16 points against the Illini on Thursday and 26 against the Buckeyes on Sunday. Ellis had the hot hand from behind the arc in both games, shooting 50% on four attempts against Illinois and 62.5% on eight attempts against Ohio State.
The two ranked wins launch Purdue into the NCAA Tournament projections after having fallen out as a result of disappointing losses to Penn State and Nebraska.
In ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s predictions, the team got itself listed as a team “on the bubble,” or potentially making the tournament depending on the results of future games, after defeating Illinois. The Boilers were not ranked but received 12 votes in Monday's Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Ohio State
The women’s basketball team took cues from the 2018 Purdue football team and played “Spoilermakers” to No. 2 Ohio State, defeating the Buckeyes 73-65 in Columbus.
“It’s pure joy, pure happiness,” Ellis said. “I think we brought that hype from the Illinois game, came in here an underdog with nothing to lose. So proud of the girls. We held tight the whole time.”
The Boilermakers were dominant to start the game, tallying 27 first-quarter points as a team and building a 14-point lead. Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin and Ellis combined to make six 3-pointers, not missing a single one.
Hardin finished the game with 15 points, hitting five of her eight 3-pointers, the only type of shot she took.
Ohio State gradually drew closer in the second and third quarter, outscoring the Boilers 16-14 and 15-11 respectively.
Purdue began the fourth quarter by giving up four straight turnovers, allowing the Buckeyes to go on a 9-0 run, followed by a 5-3 run to tie the game. Junior guard Madison Layden scored 7 points to help Purdue go on a 12-3 run to cement the Boilers’ first win over a top-5 team on the road in program history.
“We made a promise to ourselves that we were going to be tough throughout the whole game, especially in the fourth quarter, and we were,” Ellis said. “We just stuck to what we’re good at, what we know, and we knew that defense was going to get us through. And I think that showed in the end.”
Layden finished the game with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Jeanae Terry stuffed the box score stats, tallying 8 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four assists. Senior forward Caitlyn Harper contributed 12 points as well.
39 of the Boilers’ 73 points came from 3-pointers while the Buckeyes shot just 25% from behind the arc. The Boilermakers also benefited from 22 points off of turnovers.
Illinois
The Boilermakers didn’t have the traditional drink to spray after winning in Champaign, Illinois, but they made do with bottled water, dousing Gearlds as she walked into the locker room after the team’s 62-52 win.
Purdue’s defense and rebounding carried them to a victory on Thursday.
The Boilers held the Illini to 32.2% shooting, 15.4% on 3-pointers, and won the rebounding battle 40-31. Illinois holds the fourth-best shooting percentage, the best 3-point percentage and the best rebounding margin in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers beat them in all of those categories.
“I thought we did a masterful job keeping them off the glass and not giving them second-chance points,” Gearlds said to Purdue radio after the game.
To keep the Illini out of rhythm, Gearlds and the team pulled out a zone defense scheme, where players defend areas of the court rather than a specific player.
“Super, super proud of our group for trusting the game plan,” Gearlds said. “We knew we were going to give up some open shots from the perimeter. Just trust what we were trying to do. Our zone (defense) probably threw them off cause we just don’t do it.”
Ellis led the team in points but Terry led in nearly every other stat. In her return to Urbana, the senior guard tallied 10 points, 14 rebounds, six offensive rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block.
“She was solid,” Gearlds said. “It was important that we came here and got one for her."
Harper and Layden contributed 10 and 9 points to the Boilers’ efforts.
The Boilermakers also struggled from behind the arc, hitting just three of their 18 attempts, but pulled ahead with 32 points in the paint and 10 second-chance points.