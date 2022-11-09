Emily Monson, a 6-foot shooting guard and small forward from Murfreesboro, Tennessee signed her national letter of intent to play for the Boilermaker women’s basketball team on Wednesday morning.
Monsoon averaged 11 points and 4.5 rebounds in her junior year and was known for her clean 3-point stroke and efficient rebounding.
This four-star guard guided her team, Blackman High School, in her junior year to a 93% win rate overall and went undefeated in its division while taking the 4A District 7 championship.
Monson told the Daily News Journal she admires head coach Katie Geralds and how the staff truly makes Purdue feel like a home to her. She says that Geralds has a great relationship with her players. The Boilermakers, she says, are a trustworthy team and are trying to build up something big that she wants to be a part of.