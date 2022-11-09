The ESPN No. 79 recruit in the country has signed with Purdue women’s basketball.
Rashunda Jones, a 4-star guard from Washington High School in South Bend, Indiana, signed her national letter of intent Wednesday morning to play for Purdue women’s basketball.
ESPN described Jones as an “instant-energy point guard who makes solid decisions and is a high-level defender.”
Jones had 15 other Division I offers from schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Marquette and Boston College.
"When you know, you know," Jones told the South Bend Tribune in December. "It felt like family and like home at Purdue.”
As a junior, Jones averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals per game and helped lead her high school to a Class 3A State Championship.
Washington head coach Steve Reynolds said Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds put a lot into recruiting Jones.
"Rashunda is the most coachable kid I've had in my 11 years," Washington head coach Steve Reynolds. "I think that Purdue is a great fit for her. She's a leader and genuine, and I think she will turn the Purdue program around."