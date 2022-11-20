Purdue women's basketball takes on Indiana State in Mackey Arena. The Boilers look for their fourth win before going to Cancún, Mexico.

E3Q: Purdue-56, Indiana State-38. The Boiler defense held the Sycamores to just 7 points the whole quarter. 

1:06 3: Ava Learn hits two straight 2-pointers to extend Purdue's lead to 54-36. Learn is 4-4 so far. 

7:59 3Q: Purdue goes on a 8-point run to start the second half forcing an Indiana State timeout. Boilers hit two 3-pointers courtesy of Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin.

E1H: Purdue-35, Indiana State-31. Boilers go to the locker room with a 4-point lead. 

1:20 2Q: Purdue is on a 10-point run, holding Indiana State scoreless for five minutes. 

4:37 2Q: Cassidy Hardin's 3-pointer banks in and gives Purdue the lead, 29-28.

E1Q: Purdue-18, Indiana State-21. The Boilers struggled with turnovers in the first quarter, giving the ball away five times. Madison Layden leads Purdue with 6 points. Purdue went 5-10 from the field, but shot 12 free throws, making nine. 

2:07 1Q: Indiana State pulls off a 6-0 run to take a 14-11 lead. 

3:03 1Q: Indiana State takes a 1-point lead over Purdue at 12-11. 

4:53 1Q: Media timeout. Indiana State is within 1 point of Purdue's lead. Lasha Petree has two fouls just past the halfway mark of the first quarter. Petree and Madison Layden have 4 points each. 

6:17 1Q: Purdue with four turnovers in the early going. 7-6 Purdue

9:39 1Q: Lasha Petree scores the first points for Purdue off of a layup.

Starting lineup: Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin, senior guard Jeanae Terry, Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree, junior guard Madison Layden and senior forward Caitlyn Harper

Recommended for you