Purdue women's basketball takes on Indiana State in Mackey Arena. The Boilers look for their fourth win before going to Cancún, Mexico.
E3Q: Purdue-56, Indiana State-38. The Boiler defense held the Sycamores to just 7 points the whole quarter.
1:06 3: Ava Learn hits two straight 2-pointers to extend Purdue's lead to 54-36. Learn is 4-4 so far.
7:59 3Q: Purdue goes on a 8-point run to start the second half forcing an Indiana State timeout. Boilers hit two 3-pointers courtesy of Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin.
E1H: Purdue-35, Indiana State-31. Boilers go to the locker room with a 4-point lead.
1:20 2Q: Purdue is on a 10-point run, holding Indiana State scoreless for five minutes.
4:37 2Q: Cassidy Hardin's 3-pointer banks in and gives Purdue the lead, 29-28.
E1Q: Purdue-18, Indiana State-21. The Boilers struggled with turnovers in the first quarter, giving the ball away five times. Madison Layden leads Purdue with 6 points. Purdue went 5-10 from the field, but shot 12 free throws, making nine.
2:07 1Q: Indiana State pulls off a 6-0 run to take a 14-11 lead.
3:03 1Q: Indiana State takes a 1-point lead over Purdue at 12-11.
4:53 1Q: Media timeout. Indiana State is within 1 point of Purdue's lead. Lasha Petree has two fouls just past the halfway mark of the first quarter. Petree and Madison Layden have 4 points each.
6:17 1Q: Purdue with four turnovers in the early going. 7-6 Purdue
9:39 1Q: Lasha Petree scores the first points for Purdue off of a layup.
Starting lineup: Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin, senior guard Jeanae Terry, Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree, junior guard Madison Layden and senior forward Caitlyn Harper