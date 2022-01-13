Facing an Iowa squad on the brink of breaking into the Associated Press Top 25, the Purdue women's basketball team (11-5, 2-3) couldn't take advantage of opportunities to keep within fighting distance of the Hawkeyes (9-4, 3-1).
The game ended with a 79-66 Hawkeye victory — one that was constantly challenged by Purdue's newly implemented smaller lineup on Thursday night until the final quarter.
"Collectively, we could have do better," Gearlds said. "We needed to apply more ball pressure and push around more in the paint."
The Hawkeyes ranked 10th in the nation in points per game coming into the matchup, recording 81.2 points per game and scoring on nearly 50% of their offensive possessions.
Roughly a quarter of those points come from guard Caitlin Clark.
Her 25.2 points per game tie Delaware's Jasmine Dickey as the highest amount in the nation. Clark attempted 234 of Iowa's 745 total attempts, one of the highest in the NCAA, while attempting nearly half of its total 3-point shots.
“She leads the country in scoring for a reason,” Gearlds said in a pregame press conference. “They do a lot of things for her, but she’s very aggressive when looking for her own stuff.”
That didn't matter to Purdue.
Purdue's defense swarmed the Des Moines native on every defensive possession, throwing double teams her way seemingly whenever she had the ball. Purdue's pressure, combined with a rowdy Boilermaker band, limited Clark to only 14 shot attempts and 36% shooting by game's end while forcing her to pass off to other teammates.
Clark still managed to rack up 24 points against the Boilermakers by drawing fouls and sinking 14 of 16 free throws.
Where Clark had difficulty scoring against Purdue's swarming and guard-heavy defense, 2021 All-Big Ten first team selection Monika Czinano found success scoring against junior power forward-turned-center Rickie Woltman in the paint. The 6-foot-3-inch big led the Hawkeyes with 27 points, every one of them from short or from the free throw line. She also added eight rebounds to give Iowa the crucial possessions necessary stay ahead of Purdue.
Czinano scored 38 points in Purdue's last matchup against the Hawkeyes, scoring 16 of 18 shots to lead Iowa to an 11-point victory in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
"We let Czinano get too deep on us," Gearlds said. "She's a tough cover. Obviously, she's going to score points, but our help-side defense could have been better."
Iowa's offense couldn't pull away against the Boilermakers from behind the 3-point arc — They missed all of 15 attempts from deep.
The Boilermakers opted to deviate from the game plan that brought them success from behind the arc, choosing instead to replicate the Iowa offense by slashing past Hawkeye forwards and muscling through Iowa bigs in the post. As Purdue played four guards on the floor, junior guard Jeanae Terry used her size, strength and versatility to catch Iowa defenders on several pump fakes before finding open lanes to the basket.
Senior guard Brooke Moore played some minutes at power forward in the Boilermakers' guard-heavy lineup, playing against a three-year starter in guard Gabbie Marshall or locking down Iowa's forwards in the paint to stifle the strong interior presence from Iowa's star-studded front court. Six-foot-one-inch freshman guard Ava Learn took possessions at center when Woltman was taken off the floor, drawing three personal fouls in an attempt to contain a variety of slashing Hawkeye guards.
Purdue's newfound physicality did not come without error — The Boilermakers racked up 26 fouls by the end of the game, much to the dismay of a frustrated Mackey crowd. Missed calls on the Boilermakers sent the home crowd into an uproar, flooding the arena with boos as Iowa's guards charged up the floor for fast break opportunities.
Spirits rose as calls began to go Purdue's way — Junior guard Abbey Ellis inspired a loud roar from the crowd as she drew a charge from a driving Iowa player. Terry couldn't help but celebrate as the aggressive Iowa defense continuously drew fouls right at the basket, giving Purdue four extra free throw attempts at opportune moments.
Senior guard Cassidy Hardin, who was praised by Gearlds for her confidence and ability to hit 3-point shots, couldn't find her rhythm. Gearlds was seen giving her words of encouragement after a mid-4th quarter timeout, reassuring and confidently pushing her back out onto Keady court after a short pep talk.
"I love our fight," Gearlds said. "That's never going to change.
"The best thing about playing in the Big Ten is having that ability to come back the next day and the one after. We can jump back on the horse against a really good basketball team on Sunday."
Purdue will stay in West Lafayette for one more game against the Indiana Hoosiers this Sunday before packing their bags for a two-game Midwestern road trip. The Boilermakers will face the Hoosiers in Mackey Arena at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1.