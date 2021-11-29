Purdue basketball fans rejoice.
The Purdue women’s basketball team has earned its first ranked win since Nov. 29, 2018 after taking down the then-No. 17 Florida State Seminoles 66-61 Saturday night. The Boilermakers had played and lost to 19 ranked teams in that time.
In a game filled with alternating scoring runs and tightly-contested quarters that left fans collectively holding their breath, the Boilermakers (5-2) outlasted the Atlantic Coast Conference stalwart despite being down by as many as 9 points in the third quarter and allowing a 27-0 run from the Seminoles (4-2).
Purdue won the battle in the interior with a flurry of layups and Hack-a-Shaq free throws to extend a smaller lead created by senior guard Cassidy Hardin, who put the Boilermakers back in striking distance with a late-game 3-pointer.
“Everyone was locked in and engaged,” head coach Katie Gearlds said after the game. “They stayed together and were calm and poised when we needed it.”
Hardin continued to shoot from behind the arc with some of the highest accuracy in recent memory for the Boilermakers, shooting a career-high 12 attempts while draining six of them. Her fearlessness when shooting the 3-ball earned her the name “Splash Hardin” from Purdue athletics in a recent recap, adding the senior has scored 98 3-pointers in her career while adding 15 so far this season.
“I fed off the energy from the bench,” Hardin said. “The excitement and the will to win helped me with my 3-point performance.”
Purdue’s newer guard in sophomores Madison Layden and Ra Shaya Kyle as well as transfer guard Abbey Ellis made up for a lackluster performance against West Virginia on Thursday by scoring 31 of Purdue’s 66 points, grabbing 18 of its 34 rebounds and playing a combined 88 minutes against the Seminoles.
The three have begun to find their identities on the Boilermaker offense since Kyle and Ellis became first-time starters for the Boilermakers, working off each others’ play styles to create the ideal guard-center trio for a first-year head coach in Gearlds.
But Purdue fans beware: Potential “boom” seasons have turned bust for the Boilermakers as quickly as they have risen.
Purdue has gotten off to a 5-2 start or better for the past five years before sputtering to seasons of 20 wins or fewer, most recently going 2-13 off the back of an eight-game losing streak on its way to the third-worst record in the Big Ten.
Four of the five past teams were spearheaded by their old guard in guard Karissa McLaughlin, forward Tamara Farquhar and center Fatou Diagne, who stuck out for four seasons under Purdue’s former 15-year head coach Sharon Versyp.
Even with the collapses in year’s past, the win over a ranked squad paired with an electric crowd gave the team an extra boost of confidence going into the rest of non-conference play.
“I think people underestimate us,” Hardin said. “We’re telling them that we’re a team that can play.
“On any given day, anything can happen. Don’t overlook us.”