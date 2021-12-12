As the first Purdue basketball team to break 100 points this season, and in its first game 100-point performance since late-2013, the women’s team may just getting started.
With one week left in the fall semester, the Boilermakers took on Denver (5-6) Sunday afternoon in their 11th game this season, demolishing the Pioneers 101-68.
Purdue (7-4, 0-2 Big Ten) led the entire game and finished with a season-high 38 field goals made and 63.3% accuracy.
This wasn’t the only record broken this game, with senior guard Cassidy Hardin shooting a career-high 25 points, the most anyone on the team has made all season. Illini transfer junior guard Jeanae Terry also scored a career-high 14 points, finishing with five rebounds and three steals.
“I’m doing everything I can to win the game, and if I have a good shooting day for that to happen, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure the ball goes to the hoop,” Hardin said after the game. “Credit to my teammates for finding me, they knew I had the hot hand, and they kept giving me the ball.”
In her second-ever start, junior forward Rickie Woltman found her spot in the paint, ending the game with 12 points and five defensive rebounds. Woltman averaged 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in her two starts.
“I’m just so proud of that kid,” Gearlds said of Rickie’s success. “She wants the ball on the block and she’s been huge for us, not just today.
“Now she’s been afforded the opportunity to do that from a starting role and she hasn’t shied away from it.”
Across the board, seven Boilermakers finished with double-digit points, making it in the first 100+ point game in eight seasons. The last game to break 100 points was a 109-97 home win against Central Michigan, where Purdue scored 109 points in Mackey Arena behind the performance of four 20-point scorers. Purdue hit 37 of its 64 shots that game while adding an extra 20 points from the free-throw line.
Purdue guards were extremely successful, with five fast breaks off opponent turnovers. Hardin, who has previously averaged 3.3 points a game throughout her career, hit five 3-pointers at the half and hit seven by game’s end.
The Boilermakers have a week off, as they take on the Miami Redhawks next Sunday in Mackey Arena. Tip-off is at 2 p.m., and the game can be streamed on BTN+.