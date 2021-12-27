Thursday's matchup between the Purdue women's basketball team and the Wisconsin Badgers is to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a Purdue Athletics press release on Monday.
Both Purdue and Wisconsin are actively working with the Big Ten to find a replacement date for the inter-conference matchup.
The Badgers have aleady called off its matchup against Eastern Illinois last Thursday because of positive tests on the Badger roster, according to a Wisconsin release.
Information regarding how the Purdue-Wisconsin game will be dealt with in accordance to the Big Ten's game cancellation policies will be determined in the near future.
Fans can catch Purdue's first matchup of the new year against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Mackey Arena at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2. The game will be streamed on BTN+.