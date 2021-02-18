Despite a 55.2% clip from the field and eight 3-pointers, the Purdue women's basketball team could not keep pace with No. 15 Ohio State on Thursday afternoon at Value City Arena, falling 100-85.
Purdue (6-12, 3-11) had four players in double figures, led by a career-high 21 points from Fatou Diagne. The redshirt senior was 10-of-15 from the field and 1-for-1 on free throws. Brooke Moore tallied 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting with a pair of triples.
Madison Layden went 3-of-4 from distance to finish with 13 points in addition to five assists. Rokia Doumbia added 10 points off the bench.
While Purdue recorded hits second-highest field goal percentage of the year and picked up 48 points in the paint, it was not enough to overcome a 58.2% field goal clip and 10 triples by Ohio State (13-3, 9-3), led by 23 points from Dorka Juhasz.
Both clubs flew out the gates in the first period, each scoring 23 points. The Boilermakers shot 58.8% from the field, including a perfect 5-for-5 from Diagne. Moore twice knocked down 3-pointers that gave Purdue a two-possession lead in the first.
After a Kayana Traylorlayup to start the second, Diagne picked up her 13th point in just 9:14 of playing time to put the Boilermakers ahead 27-23. Purdue then fell on the wrong side of an 18-0 run and trailed by 13 at the break.
Purdue shot 51.6% in the first 20 minutes and went 3-of-8 from behind the arc over the opening 20 minutes, while the Buckeyes connected on 60% of their field goals.
The Boilermakers turned up the intensity in the third quarter, scoring 27 points in the frame. Purdue spread the wealth with six different players finding the scoresheet, topped by eight points from Layden. Ohio State matched the pace with 26 points and a quartet of triples.
The Buckeyes used a quick 15-4 run at the start of the fourth to build up its lead to as many as 25 in the frame. Despite the gap, Purdue finished strong on an 11-1 run, including the final nine points of the game.
NOTES
• Ohio State leads the all-time series 48-31 against Purdue.
• Cassidy Hardin made her return after missing the last three games. The junior was 2-of-2 from distance
• Layden dished out at least five assists for the second time this season.
• Purdue went a perfect 3-for-3 at the line.
• The 85 points were the second most by the Boilermakers this season.
• Ra Shaya Kyle scored eight points off the bench, her highest total since Dec. 13 against Bowling Green.
• Layden continued a pair of streaks, recording a steal in every game this season and knocking down at least one 3-pointer in 16 straight outings.
• Thursday was just the 10th time across the country this season that a team lost despite shooting 55%.
• Purdue surrendered 100 points in a game for the first time since Dec. 9, 2010, against Texas A&M.
• Doumbia matched her season high with seven rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will head out for their penultimate road game of the season Sunday for an 11:30 a.m. tip against Michigan State televised on Fox Sports 1.