It took until the third quarter of play for an offensive spark from Purdue as two consecutive 3-point shots from Lasha Petree and Jayla Smith got the Mackey Arena crowd on their feet extending the Boilermaker lead to 35-29.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) stayed home to take its last home non-conference opponent, facing Illinois State (6-3), which came to Mackey Arena for only the second time in program history.
A late run by Purdue in the fourth quarter gave the Boilermakers a 64-51 win Sunday in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers got back into the win column after a heartbreaking loss to No. 20 Maryland off of a three-point shot buzzer beater from Terrapin sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers.
Purdue would be without starting junior guard Madison Layden, who did not play for an undisclosed reason. Layden averages 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as well as the most minutes played on the team with an average of 31. Senior guard Abbey Ellis would start in her place.
The first quarter was full of sloppy play from both teams with six turnovers (four by Illinois State and two by Purdue) in the first four minutes of the game leaving the score 7-6 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
However, an underhand euro step layup from Ellis and a step back jump shot from senior guard Jeanae Terry got the crowd cheering and put the Boilermakers up by 3 points, but the Redbirds hung around making it 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
While Illinois State made zero of its last four shots and had a scoring drought of three minutes to start off the second quarter, Purdue was unable to capitalize with only Terry scoring on a layup and sophomore guard Ava Learn hitting two free throws.
The Boilermakers proceeded to go on a scoring drought of their own, not scoring a point in nearly three minutes, making it a 1-point game with four minutes left in the second quarter. A 6-0 run by Purdue kept the team alive as they led 25-23 at halftime.
Terry led the Boilermakers with 9 points and three rebounds. Learn, senior guard Lasha Petree, and senior forward Rickie Woltman each had 4 points and a combined five rebounds.
A 3-point shot from Redbird senior guard Mary Crompton immediately gave Illinois State the lead in the second half, but after that, three straight minutes of no field goals ensued for both teams, leaving the game tied at 29-29.
While the Redbirds continued their scoring drought for five and a half minutes, Petree and sophomore guard Jayla Smith gave Purdue an offensive spark, scoring 6 points in under a minute, giving the Boilermakers a 35-29 lead late in the third quarter.
Smith also hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer to extend the Purdue lead to 41-37 at the end of the third quarter.
After going 2 for 11 from the three point line, senior guard Cassidy Hardin hit a 3-point shot that gave Purdue some offensive momentum in the fourth quarter with Smith also hit on her second 3-pointer of the game to give the Boilermakers their largest lead of the game at 8 points.
Illinois State once again were unable to score in nearly three minutes of the fourth quarter, but three Purdue turnovers and five fouls kept the Redbirds in the game with five minutes left.
Buckets from Learn and Petree widened the point gap as Purdue started pulling away, leading by 10 points with four minutes left in the game. Ellis hit a layup drawing a Redbird foul and sparking an 8-2 run putting the game on ice for the Boilermakers.
Purdue won the game 64-51. Petree led the Boilermakers with 14 points with three rebounds. Terry and Ellis also both had 9 points and seven rebounds, a season high for Ellis.
Purdue will travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M for the first time since 2011 on Wednesday at 2 p.m. This game will air on SEC Plus.