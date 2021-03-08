As a season filled with injuries and inconsistent play dragged on, the Boilers continued to reassure their fans that there was a lot of time left for them to regroup, diagnose their issues and figure out ways to solve them before tournament play.
Their time officially ran out on Saturday, when they closed the regular season with a loss at Assembly Hall.
The Boilers finished the 2020-21 season 7-15 and 4-14 in conference play. It’s the losingest season any player on the team has seen while sporting the old gold and black. Although its conference record has been on a steady decline in recent years, this season will be the team’s worst since 2015, when the team went 3-15 in conference play and placed last in the Big Ten.
While the beginning of the season and the end of 2020 brought hope to the squad, not even the return of star senior guard Karissa McLaughlin could provide the consistency the Boilers needed to stop a 2-11 slide that began after a Dec. 23 win against Nebraska.
It all started when the Boilers returned to Mackey to kick off 2021 against Michigan State. McLaughlin was on her second game back from ankle surgery, and the team was confident after picking up two conference wins after a successful tournament.
“We’re able to rotate people in, and we don’t lose much,” head coach Sharon Versyp said after the previous game against the Huskers that propped Purdue’s record up to 5-2.
Unfortunately for the Boilers, the early-season high didn’t last.
The Boilers simply had problems keeping the wheels on. It wasn’t a question of if they came off, but when they did and whether they could be reattached before it was too late.
Since January, Purdue’s games largely followed three themes. The Boilers could hold on to the wheels in the first half but fly apart after the break, keep the wheels intact through most of the game but break down in the final minutes or have the wheels come off early, find them somewhere around the third quarter and break off again in the final minutes. Or, in the case of Maryland and Michigan, the Boilers never had any wheels to begin with, despite their best efforts to find them.
Of the two wins that Purdue secured in 2021, both were close games narrowly sealed with clutch, last-minute shooting.
The win against Wisconsin on Jan. 21 came after a four-quarter fight that was decided by a 3-point jumper from junior guard Brooke Moore with 36 seconds left to tie the game and senior center Fatou Diagne’s single free throw with one second left.
Offensive inconsistencies dominated Purdue’s playing.
The turnover troubles were the easiest to spot — Purdue averaged 17 per game. The Boilers only had one game with single-digit turnovers this season.
“It’s unacceptable. Period,” Versyp said after a loss to Penn State that resulted, in part, from 24 turnovers – 14 of which came in the first half.
The Boilers also found issues putting together consistent scoring runs. Following that fateful game against Michigan State, Purdue averaged 42% from the field and allowed its opponents to shoot 46%.
There were a couple positive consistencies for the Boilers this year: the consistent scoring of junior guard Kayana Traylor and Moore, and the 3-point shooting of freshman guard Madison Layden.
Traylor, Purdue’s team captain, was among the top-three scorers in all but four games this season, averaging 16 points in 35 minutes per game.
Moore was also among the team’s consistent top-scorers, in her first year with the Boilers after transferring from Auburn. Moore had a slow start to the season, but found her rhythm in the fourth game of the season, scoring 25 points and shooting 50% both from the field and the perimeter.
Layden was constantly there to contest Moore’s 3-point shooting as well. With two fewer total 3-point attempts than Moore this season, Layden just surpassed her with a 40% average from behind the arc.
While Layden’s numbers lacked overall consistency, Versyp believes the freshman has flashed potential from the 3-point line and her ability to be the team’s main facilitator and on-court coach.
“Her ability to see up the floor and make the pass is one of her biggest strengths,” Versyp said after Layden signed to Purdue in November 2019. “She has an incredible basketball IQ and court vision that allows her to make the players around her better.”
Purdue will enter the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday as the 11th seed facing Iowa. Short of a miracle, its season will likely sputter to an uneventful end. The game will air on Fox Sports 2 at 9 p.m., or 25 minutes after a 6:30 game between No. 7-seed Michigan State and No. 10-seed Penn State.