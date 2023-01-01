Purdue’s post players propelled the Boilers to victory over the Badgers Sunday in Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (4-11, 0-4 Big Ten), 73-61, with 40 of Purdue’s points coming from within the paint, compared to the Badgers’ 24.
Senior forward Caitlyn Harper led the Boilers in points for much of the game until late game free throws gave the honor to fifth-year guard Lasha Petree.
Harper scored 13 points on six for 12 shooting, hitting one 3-pointer. Petree scored points on 5 for 13 shooting, hitting two 3-pointers and six free throws.
Petree had 13 of her game-high 18 in the fourth quarter.
Petree had 13 of her game-high 18 in the fourth quarter.
"She hit some big-time shots for us," Coach Katie Gearlds said. "She had a 3 when we were struggling to score and I think it pushed (the lead) to seven or eight I think, then she got out in transition and finished another play in the halfcourt."
Ava Learn also contributed significantly to what was a one-point game, 40-39, with 1:56 to go in the third quarter.
"Ava, at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter, really came in and ran the court really hard for us, opened it up for us and defensively we were different in the fourth quarter."
The Boilers’ bench provided 24 points to the Badgers’ 6, and capitalized on Wisconsin turnovers with 30 points including 12 on fast breaks.
That was a treat. 😋 @PurdueWBB x @B1Gwbball pic.twitter.com/28mT2kAKO4— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 1, 2023
Sophomore forward Learn had a perfect shooting night, hitting all five of her shots from the floor and adding two free throws for 12 points, tied for her season best. Ten of Learn’s points came in the third quarter. She also had four rebounds.
Purdue opened up to a 23-12 first quarter lead. However, by halftime, Wisconsin came back to make it a six-point margin, 33-27. Then at the start of the third quarter, the Boilermakers started missing layups and the lead got down to one.
"That's basketball, right?" Gearlds said. "We gotta keep grinding this thing and keep getting better. The credit goes to Wisconsin there. We jumped on them early and they came out here and just kept punching. I don't know how many layups we missed, but we had four turnovers in the first and nine in the second with multiple missed layups. We've not a team that can survive like that very often, but we found a way to make some stances on the defensive end."
The Badgers held it close until a 5-0 Boiler run in the third quarter put them ahead by 6.
Senior guard Jeanae Terry had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.
"We keep on her to keep her locked in and engaged defensively," Gearlds said. "We got on her a bit there at halftime and she responded. Her hands were active, she got down in a stance in the second half and that's probably the reason we won the ballgame."
Sophomore guard Jayla Smith scored 8 points in her first start of the season.
Purdue had 20 assists on 27 made baskets on the day.
Purdue had 20 assists on 27 made baskets on the day.
"That's just a testament of our team – the ball movement," Gearlds said. "We we have good spacing and the ball moves, we're a pretty good shooting basketball team. When we do move the ball well and share the basketball, nobody on our team cares who scores."
Purdue's next game is against Penn State in College Station on Saturday. The game tips off at 2 p.m. and will air on Big Ten+.